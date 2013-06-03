* Dollar pressured by contraction in U.S. manufacturing
sector
* Dollar pares losses vs yen after Japan pension fund news
* Focus on ECB rate decision on Thursday
* Australia, New Zealand dollars rally vs U.S. dollar
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, June 3 The dollar slid against a broad
swath of currencies on Monday as weak U.S. manufacturing data
raised concerns about the world's largest economy and lowered
expectations that the Federal Reserve will rein in its bond
purchases anytime soon.
Investors pared lofty positions in the greenback after data
showed output at U.S. factories declined in May for the first
time in six months. Manufacturers in China and Europe also
struggled last month as demand fell, suggesting the global
economy still requires support from global central banks.
"The main reason for today's dollar weakness was the weaker-
than-expected data, especially the ISM manufacturing," said
Charles St-Arnaud, foreign exchange strategist at Nomura
Securities in New York.
"We continue to expect the current weakness to be temporary,
as we believe that the U.S. economy should pick up in the near
future as should better economic data, and this should be
supportive of the dollar," he said.
The dollar has recently been buoyed by expectations the
Federal Reserve could reduce its $85-billion-per-month stimulus
program. The Fed's bond buying program, which is tantamount to
printing money, has pressured the U.S. currency since it was
launched in the midst of the global financial crisis.
Investors are anxiously awaiting U.S. May employment report
due on Friday, with Wall Street analysts expecting job gains of
170,000 and an unemployment rate of 7.5 percent.
Deutsche Bank's Alan Ruskin, head of G-10 foreign exchange
strategy said if the U.S. non-farm payrolls report is strong,
the poor ISM data would be easily forgotten and the dollar would
rally again.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of currencies, was down 0.84 percent at 82.672.
"Over the last few weeks the dollar has been trading more
like a growth currency than a safe haven, so today's data had
people rethinking whether the Fed will taper its monthly bond
purchases," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington D.C.
"Having said that, the dollar was long overdue for a
pullback, especially with long positioning in dollar/yen so
high," he said.
Positioning data on Friday showed currency speculators had
continued to add bets on further dollar strength, with contracts
at their highest since at least June 2008.
The dollar fell below 100 yen, hitting as low as 98.86
yen, its lowest since May 9. The dollar last traded at
99.48 yen, down 1.0 percent on the day.
The greenback slightly pared losses versus the yen after
news of a Japanese policy shift. Japan's government is set to
urge the nation's public pension funds - a pool of over $2
trillion - to increase their investment in equities and overseas
assets as part of a growth strategy being readied by Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe.
"While the (ISM) data for now constrains the thoughts of QE
(quantitative easing) tapering, this data is weak enough that it
will also raise broader questions on global growth," said Ruskin
at Deutsche Bank in New York.
Ruskin noted, however, that although the ISM report confirms
that the manufacturing sector is soft, "it says little about the
wider economy that has looked stronger than the manufacturing
numbers."
GOOD DOLLAR SHOWING IN MAY
Investors took profits on the dollar after a good run in May
in which it gained nearly 2 percent against a basket of
currencies, its second-best monthly performance so far this
year. The dollar also posted a monthly gain of more than 3
percent versus the yen.
Dollar weakness was further exacerbated by a firmer euro as
the euro zone's manufacturing sector showed signs of
stabilizing.
The euro was last up 0.6 percent against the dollar
at $1.3072, having reached a session high of $1.3107.
The next focus is Thursday's European Central Bank rate
decision. Market participants are weighing the
possibility of another interest rate cut, either in the
benchmark refinancing rate or a move to take the deposit rate
negative. Both moves could drag the euro lower.
The dollar also fell 0.8 percent to 0.9470 Swiss franc
while the Australian and New Zealand dollars
both traded 1.9 percent higher versus the U.S. currency.
"Higher yielding currencies, such as the Aussie and Kiwi,
are benefiting from expectations that global central banks will
remain supportive, allowing these currencies to maintain their
yield advantage," Commonwealth's Esiner said.