* ADP report weaker than expected, weighs on dollar
* Japan PM's growth strategy disappoints markets
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, June 5 The dollar weakened against
most currencies on Wednesday after a report showed hiring in the
U.S. private sector fell short of expectations last month, which
reduced the chances the Federal Reserve could wind down its
stimulus program any time soon.
The U.S. currency had rallied in recent sessions on the view
that some upbeat economic data could prompt the Fed to taper its
$85 billion per month quantitative easing program, a mechanism
viewed as negative for the greenback as it involves flooding the
market with dollars.
But the moderate pace of hiring seen in May's ADP report may
not be enough to persuade the Fed to limit the scale of QE. U.S.
private employers added 135,000 jobs in May, according to the
ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday, compared with
economists' median forecast in a Reuters poll for an increase of
165,000.
"That expectation of tapering is probably going to be pushed
out a little bit, that's why right now we're seeing that
Treasury yields are a little bit lower and the dollar a bit
weaker," said Eric Viloria, currency strategist at Forex.com in
Bedminster, New Jersey.
The dollar fell 0.6 percent against the yen to 99.41,
although a reported option expiry at 100 yen due later could see
it gravitate towards that level.
The yen, which tends to gain in times of financial
uncertainty, gained traction earlier in the session after a
pledge by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to raise incomes
disappointed markets due to a lack of detail, weakening Japanese
shares. Stocks in Europe also fell.
The dollar index was down 0.1 percent against a currency
basket at 82.691, remaining close to a four-week low.
The euro, meanwhile, was flat on the day at $1.3074,
although it did hit a session high after the U.S. private sector
jobs report.