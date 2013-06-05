* ADP report weaker than expected, weighs on dollar
NEW YORK, June 5 The dollar weakened against
most currencies on Wednesday as reports showing
weaker-than-expected U.S. private employment growth last month
reduced chances the Federal Reserve may wind down its stimulus
program any time soon.
The U.S. currency had rallied in recent sessions on the view
that the run of upbeat economic data over the last month could
prompt the Fed to taper its $85 billion per month quantitative
easing program, a mechanism viewed as negative for the greenback
as it involves flooding the market with dollars.
But the moderate pace of hiring seen in May's private-sector
jobs report and the decline in the employment index of a U.S.
services sector report may prevent the Fed from paring back the
scale of its QE stimulus policy.
Earlier in the session, the ADP National Employment Report
showed that U.S. private employers added 135,000 jobs, lower
than economists' median forecast in a Reuters poll for an
increase of 165,000.
The ADP report was followed by the non-manufacturing survey
of the Institute for Supply Management, which indicated that its
employment index fell to its lowest since July 2012. The
overall figure for the services sector, however, was in line
with expectations. However, investors were more focused on the
government's broader U.S. jobs data for May to be released on
Friday.
The ISM data "sits with our current view that the labor
market is unlikely to match earlier-in-the-year gains that could
spur a tapering of Fed policy," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief
economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New York.
The dollar fell 0.7 percent against the yen to 99.26.
The greenback has weakened in five of the past six sessions
versus the Japanese currency and traded below its 50-day moving
average twice this week.
Still, some analysts were convinced the Fed would start
reducing its asset purchases at the end of the year and the
softer-than-forecast ADP number, while important, has not
altered their view.
Dean Popplewell, chief currency strategist at forex broker
OANDA in Toronto, noted that over the last 10 months, the ADP
number was below the U.S. payrolls figure eight times, missing
estimates by about 37,000 jobs.
"There's a wide variance between the ADP number and the
actual payrolls figure, so I don't think we would see changes in
jobs forecasts for most banks," Popplewell said. "And I don't
believe the ADP would change the Fed's tapering plan if that is
in the works."
Earlier in the day, the yen, which tends to gain in times of
financial uncertainty, gained traction after a pledge by
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to raise incomes disappointed
markets due to a lack of detail. His comments weighed on
Japanese shares. Stocks in Europe also fell.
The dollar index slipped 0.2 percent against a major
currency basket at 82.636, and remained within striking
distance of a four-week low.
The euro, meanwhile, was flat on the day at $1.3082,
but it did hit a session high above $1.31 after the U.S.
private-sector jobs report.
Investors overall were wary before a European Central Bank
decision on Thursday. The ECB is expected to leave interest
rates unchanged, but weak data on euro zone services sector
activity suggested an economic recovery was some way off and
kept alive the chances of further easing.
The Australian dollar fell to its lowest in more than 1-1/2
years against the greenback as traders broke through an options
barrier on the downside a day after the Reserve Bank of
Australia left the door open for more easing.
Traders said market participants broke through the barrier
at US$0.9525. The low on the Aussie was posted at US$0.9509
, its weakest level since October 2011. The Aussie dollar
last traded at US$0.9530, down 1.2 percent.
On Tuesday, the RBA held rates steady at 2.75 percent but
said it could ease again.