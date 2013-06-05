* ADP report weaker than expected, weighs on dollar * U.S. service sector data shows weak employment index * Japan PM's growth strategy disappoints markets By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 5 The dollar weakened against most currencies on Wednesday as reports showing weaker-than-expected U.S. private employment growth last month reduced chances the Federal Reserve may wind down its stimulus program any time soon. The U.S. currency had rallied in recent sessions on the view that the run of upbeat economic data over the last month could prompt the Fed to taper its $85 billion per month quantitative easing program, a mechanism viewed as negative for the greenback as it involves flooding the market with dollars. But the moderate pace of hiring seen in May's private-sector jobs report and the decline in the employment index of a U.S. services sector report may prevent the Fed from paring back the scale of its QE stimulus policy. Earlier in the session, the ADP National Employment Report showed that U.S. private employers added 135,000 jobs, lower than economists' median forecast in a Reuters poll for an increase of 165,000. The ADP report was followed by the non-manufacturing survey of the Institute for Supply Management, which indicated that its employment index fell to its lowest since July 2012. The overall figure for the services sector, however, was in line with expectations. However, investors were more focused on the government's broader U.S. jobs data for May to be released on Friday. The ISM data "sits with our current view that the labor market is unlikely to match earlier-in-the-year gains that could spur a tapering of Fed policy," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New York. The dollar fell 0.7 percent against the yen to 99.26. The greenback has weakened in five of the past six sessions versus the Japanese currency and traded below its 50-day moving average twice this week. Still, some analysts were convinced the Fed would start reducing its asset purchases at the end of the year and the softer-than-forecast ADP number, while important, has not altered their view. Dean Popplewell, chief currency strategist at forex broker OANDA in Toronto, noted that over the last 10 months, the ADP number was below the U.S. payrolls figure eight times, missing estimates by about 37,000 jobs. "There's a wide variance between the ADP number and the actual payrolls figure, so I don't think we would see changes in jobs forecasts for most banks," Popplewell said. "And I don't believe the ADP would change the Fed's tapering plan if that is in the works." Earlier in the day, the yen, which tends to gain in times of financial uncertainty, gained traction after a pledge by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to raise incomes disappointed markets due to a lack of detail. His comments weighed on Japanese shares. Stocks in Europe also fell. The dollar index slipped 0.2 percent against a major currency basket at 82.636, and remained within striking distance of a four-week low. The euro, meanwhile, was flat on the day at $1.3082, but it did hit a session high above $1.31 after the U.S. private-sector jobs report. Investors overall were wary before a European Central Bank decision on Thursday. The ECB is expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but weak data on euro zone services sector activity suggested an economic recovery was some way off and kept alive the chances of further easing. The Australian dollar fell to its lowest in more than 1-1/2 years against the greenback as traders broke through an options barrier on the downside a day after the Reserve Bank of Australia left the door open for more easing. Traders said market participants broke through the barrier at US$0.9525. The low on the Aussie was posted at US$0.9509 , its weakest level since October 2011. The Aussie dollar last traded at US$0.9530, down 1.2 percent. On Tuesday, the RBA held rates steady at 2.75 percent but said it could ease again.