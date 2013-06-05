NEW YORK, June 5 The U.S. dollar held losses
versus the euro and Japanese yen on Wednesday after a Federal
Reserve report said the economy expanded at a "modest to
moderate" pace since mid-April while hiring remained relatively
subdued.
The Fed's Beige Book report, based on discussions with
business contacts, said consumer spending picked up and housing
continued to show signs of strength. The previous report cited
"moderate" growth, so the addition of the word "modest" may hint
at some weakening.
The dollar last traded at 99.24 yen, down 0.8 percent
and roughly where it traded before the report
The euro last traded at $1.3086, up 0.1 percent and
about where it was trading prior to the report.