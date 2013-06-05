* ADP report, U.S. service sector data weighs on dollar
* Japan PM's growth strategy disappoints markets
* ECB meeting on Thursday could sway euro
* Focus firmly on Friday's U.S. jobs data
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, June 5 The dollar fell sharply against
the yen on Wednesday as weaker-than-expected U.S. private jobs
growth last month and a modest rise in factory activity lowered
chances the Federal Reserve may wind down its stimulus program
any time soon.
The U.S. currency had risen in recent sessions on the view
that the run of upbeat economic data over the last month could
prompt the Fed to taper its $85 billion per month quantitative
easing program, a mechanism viewed as negative for the greenback
as it is tantamount to printing money.
Hiring by U.S. firms was sluggish in May, according a report
on private-sector jobs on Wednesday, while a sharp rise in
mortgage interest rates last week weighed on what has been a
buoyant housing market, adding to signs the economy lost some
momentum in the second quarter.
The moderate pace of private-sector hiring in the ADP
National Employment Report and the decline in the employment
index of a U.S. services sector report may prevent the Fed from
paring back the scale of its QE stimulus policy.
The ADP figures come two days ahead of the government's more
comprehensive labor market report, which includes both public
and private sector employment.
"Today's dollar weakness can be chalked up to jobs
trepidation and investors pared longs because today's data
suggest a greater risk that Friday's report will disappoint,"
said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union
Business Solutions on Washington D.C.
"The Fed has said it is on data-watch and so Friday's data
carries added significance because it will speak volumes as to
whether the Fed will taper its monthly bond purchases," he said.
The U.S. Labor Department is expected to show job growth
increased only slightly, with nonfarm payrolls seen rising by
170,000 compared to the 165,000 seen in April.
The Fed's Beige Book on Wednesday said that hiring had
increased at a "measured pace", though the regional details were
mixed.
The U.S. dollar fell as low as 98.95 yen in early afternoon
North American trading as investors sought the safety of Japan's
currency amid a general retreat from risky assets. The dollar
last traded at 99.18 yen, down 0.8 percent on the day.
Some analysts are convinced the Fed could start reducing its
asset purchases at the end of the year and the
softer-than-forecast ADP number has not altered their view.
Dean Popplewell, chief currency strategist at forex broker
OANDA in Toronto, noted that over the last 10 months, the ADP
number was below the U.S. payrolls figure eight times, missing
estimates by about 37,000 jobs.
"There's a wide variance between the ADP number and the
actual payrolls figure, so I don't think we would see changes in
jobs forecasts for most banks," Popplewell said. "And I don't
believe the ADP would change the Fed's tapering plan if that is
in the works."
Earlier in the day, the yen gained traction after a pledge
by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to raise incomes
disappointed markets due to a lack of detail. His comments
weighed on Japanese shares. Stocks in Europe
also fell.
The euro, meanwhile, last traded up 0.1 percent at $1.3094
, not far from the session high above $1.31 reached after
the U.S. private-sector jobs report.
Investors overall were wary before a European Central Bank
decision on Thursday. The ECB is expected to leave interest
rates unchanged, but weak data on euro zone services sector
activity suggested an economic recovery was some way off and
kept alive the chances of further easing.
The Australian dollar fell to its lowest in more than 1-1/2
years against the greenback as traders broke through an options
barrier on the downside a day after the Reserve Bank of
Australia left the door open for more easing.
Traders said market participants broke through the barrier
at US$0.9525. The low on the Aussie was posted at US$0.9509
, its weakest level since October 2011. The Aussie dollar
last traded at US$0.9538, down 1.1 percent.
On Tuesday, the RBA held rates steady at 2.75 percent but
said it could again ease.