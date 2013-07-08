NEW YORK, July 8 The euro extended gains versus the U.S. dollar on Monday to hit a global session high on comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.

Draghi, speaking to the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs committee, said "Overall, euro area economic activity should stabilize and recover over the course of the year, although at a subdued pace."

"The risks surrounding the economic outlook for the euro area continue to be on the downside," he said.

The euro rose as high as $1.2874 and last traded at $1.2864, up 0.3 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.