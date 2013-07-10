* Dollar index falls from three-year high
* Focus on Fed June meeting minutes, Bernanke speech later
on Wednesday
* Weak China trade data buoys yen
* U.S. wholesale inventories fell in May by most in 18
months
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, July 10 The U.S. dollar on Wednesday
fell from the previous session's three-year high against a
basket of currencies and posted pronounced losses against the
yen, as the market awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's
June meeting as well as a speech by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke.
Weak trade data from China favored the safe-haven yen and
Swiss franc, but sentiment toward the greenback remained upbeat,
with investors likely to resume buying the dollar if the Fed
minutes and Bernanke reiterate that the U.S. central bank is
preparing to slow its asset-purchase program in coming months.
Yields on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note
, with which the dollar index has a robust
correlation, have slipped from a recent near two-year high of
2.755 percent, spurring some profit-taking in the greenback.
"It is unlikely the Fed minutes will contradict expectations
of Fed tapering, especially on the heels of last week's strong
jobs data," said Vassili Serebriakov, foreign exchange
strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.
"The market remains bullish on the dollar and with long
positions quite large, we are seeing some profit-taking and
position-squaring ahead of today's events," he said.
Bernanke's speech, however, could spur a market reaction if
he indicates concern about the sharp rise in yields and higher
mortgage rates, Serebriakov added.
U.S. mortgage rates, which are linked to Treasury yields,
last week rose to their highest level in two years, weighing on
demand from potential homeowners, data from the Mortgage Bankers
Association showed.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six currencies, was last down 0.4 percent at 84.218,
off a three-year high at 84.753 touched on Tuesday.
Should Bernanke's comments cause U.S. yields to drop
further, the dollar could fall, but most contend that weakness
will be bought into as the U.S. recovery's strength diverges
from economies that are struggling.
At 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), the minutes from the June 18-19
meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee will be released
and scoured by investors for any signs of the U.S. central
bank's plan to trim its bond-buying program.
Bernanke will speak at a National Bureau of Economic
Research conference on the Fed's past and future at 4 p.m. EDT.
A question-and-answer session will follow his speech.
In trade just before midday, the dollar slid 1.1 percent to
100.08 yen, pulling away from a six-week high of 101.53
yen reached on Monday on the Reuters trading platform.
China warned of a "grim" outlook for trade after a surprise
fall in June exports, raising fresh concerns about the extent of
the slowdown in the world's second largest economy.
According to Credit Suisse, the June FOMC minutes will
likely sound more hawkish than the subsequent public comments
from Fed officials, at least with regard to its bond-buying
program - known as quantitative easing.
"However, regarding the longer-term outlook for policy, the
minutes may impart a more dovish tone," CS said. "Although the
rates market has almost entirely priced in a taper at this
point, the minutes will still garner attention on the subject as
the market seeks to glean any clues as to whether July is a
possibility."
The dollar's drop gave the euro and sterling
a breather. Both had tumbled the previous day, hurt by growing
expectations that central banks in the euro zone and Britain
will have to keep policy loose for a long time.
The euro's gains against the dollar accelerated after data
showed U.S. wholesale inventories fell in May by their most in a
year and a half.
It was the second straight monthly decline for the measure
and a sign that restocking by businesses could weigh on growth
in the second quarter.
The euro rose as high as $1.2861 and last traded at
$1.2838, up 0.5 percent on the day against the greenback, and
off a three-month low of $1.2754 on Tuesday.
The euro zone currency rebounded after European Central Bank
policymaker Joerg Asmussen on Tuesday said the ECB's guidance on
interest rates staying at a record low extended beyond 12
months.
The ECB later issued a statement saying Asmussen had not
intended to give any guidance on the exact length of time for
which it expects to keep rates at record lows.
"Notwithstanding these rather noisy intraday fluctuations in
euro/dollar, we need to stress that tensions are showing up in a
number of euro area indicators and maintaining modest downward
pressure on the euro/crosses," said Stephen Gallo, European head
of FX strategy at BMO Financial Group.
The euro was last down 0.5 percent against the yen at 128.58
yen, according to Reuters data.