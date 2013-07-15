* Dollar regains footing after 1.7 pct decline last week
By Wanfeng Zhou and Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, July 15 The dollar rose against the
yen on Monday as traders said a selloff last week was overdone
because the Federal Reserve is still likely to be the first
among major central banks to move away from ultra-loose monetary
policy.
The greenback's gains were trimmed after data showing U.S.
retail sales rose less than expected in June, thereby denting
expectations of a reduction in stimulus by the Fed this year.
But the impact was offset by a separate report showing that
growth in New York state's manufacturing sector accelerated in
July.
Analysts said the dollar could struggle to rise further
before Fed chief Ben Bernanke's congressional testimony on
Wednesday and Thursday. The currency lost 1.7 percent last week
after Bernanke said a highly accommodative monetary policy would
be needed for the foreseeable future.
"If he reiterates his comments from last week, I think we're
going to see a little bit more dollar weakness across the board
as bets on a September wind-down of QE start looking a little
bit further from the truth," said Andrew Dilz, foreign currency
trader at Tempus Inc in Washington.
The Fed's bond-buying program, known as quantitative easing,
has weighed on the dollar because it equates to printing money
and dilutes the value of the currency.
The dollar hit a three-year peak against a basket of
currencies last Tuesday as expectations grew the Fed could start
reducing its stimulus as early as September. But comments from
Bernanke and minutes from the Fed's last policy meeting quashed
that view.
The euro erased earlier losses to trade nearly
unchanged at $1.3069, up 0.02 percent on the day, according to
Reuters data. The euro fell as low as $1.2993 earlier on Monday.
With a slide in German exports, France losing the last of
its major triple-A credit ratings and Portugal's political
wrangling over austerity measures, the euro's outlook remained
fragile.
A slowdown in China's economic growth could also hurt the
euro as "major exporters in Europe have put increasing emphasis
on Asia and China in recent years, especially following the
problems in the periphery," analysts at Morgan Stanley said.
The dollar rose 0.52 percent to 99.73 yen, with
support cited at 98.15 yen.
Despite the possibility of a near-term retreat, most
investors remain bullish on the dollar over the longer term.
Discussions about the Fed have focused on the timing of a
reduction in stimulus, they said, while central banks in the
euro zone, UK and Japan remain biased for further easing.
"We still buy into the idea of relative out performance of
the U.S. economy and that supports the dollar," said Paul
Robson, FX strategist at RBS, adding that market uncertainty
could, however, weigh on the dollar this week.
Speculators raised the value of net long positions in the
dollar to $27.94 billion in the week ended July 9, data from
Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback versus
a basket of currencies, rose a scant 0.02 percent on the day to
82.989, recovering from last week's low of 82.418. Support was
at its 100-day moving average around 82.670.
Jens Nordvig, global head of FX strategy at Nomura
Securities in New York, said comments from Bernanke last week
created more uncertainty about the timing of tapering of QE and
the Fed's confidence level in the outlook.
"Our read is a bit different. It is clear that the Fed does
not want to tighten (raise rates) any time soon. But we still
believe taper will happen in September," he wrote to clients.