* Polls show Abe's ruling bloc to win in Sunday's elections
* Yen falls to seven-week low against euro
* Dollar climbs, U.S. initial jobless claims fall sharply
NEW YORK, July 18 The yen fell across the board
on Thursday, hitting a seven-week low against the euro, as
traders bet Japan's upper house elections on Sunday would
strengthen Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's position and his stimulus
plans.
Opinion polls show Abe's ruling bloc on track for a big win,
which will give Abe more freedom to push forward his agenda to
revive the economy through aggressive monetary easing and hefty
government spending.
The monetary easing would lower bond yields and spur
Japanese investors to buy higher-yielding overseas assets by
selling the yen.
The dollar and euro have gained about 15 percent against the
yen so far this year on expectations of aggressive easing in
Japan. But the rally has lost momentum since the dollar hit a
4-1/2-year high of 103.73 yen in late May.
"Japanese elections over the weekend should encourage more
outflows out of Japan," said Sebastien Galy, foreign exchange
strategist at Societe Generale in New York.
The dollar gained 1 percent to 100.54 yen, having
reached a session peak of 100.65 yen, according to Reuters data.
Hedge funds were cited as buyers of dollar/yen with stop-loss
buy orders layered at 100.50 and 101.00 yen, traders said.
The Japanese yen is the worst performing of the world's 36
most actively traded currencies against the dollar in the last
year, according to Reuters data. Some US$2.6 billion in yen
changed hands on Thursday.
The euro rose as high as 131.74 yen, the strongest
since the end of May, before pulling back to 131.54 yen, up 0.6
percent.
"Anything that will strengthen Abe's position will be
positive for the Nikkei and dollar/yen," said Beat Siegenthaler,
currency strategist at UBS. "The yen has not been the focus of
late, but this could embolden investors and have the potential
to trigger weakness."
Morgan Stanley said in a note that a break above 101.55 yen
for dollar/yen could signal a return to the upward trend.
The dollar held on to broad gains as investors bet U.S.
economic data would support plans by the Federal Reserve to move
away from ultra-loose monetary policy soon.
Data on Thursday showed new claims for U.S. jobless benefits
fell last week and factory activity picked up in the
mid-Atlantic region in early July, signs of a stronger economy
that could help push the Fed to ease its monetary stimulus.
The euro fell 0.3 percent to $1.3081.
"We are bullish dollar but we are getting mixed signals from
the Fed," said Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at
Commerzbank.
"Fed tapering will be very data-dependent and if we get good
jobs data next month, then we can expect stimulus withdrawal by
September. Otherwise, expectations of tapering will be pushed
back to December. This uncertainty should keep it rangebound."
The dollar had been boosted by higher U.S. yields
but doubts over when the Fed will start withdrawing
stimulus have kept it clear of three-year highs on July 9.
In congressional testimony on Wednesday, Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke said the central bank still expected to start scaling
back its bond purchase program later this year but left open the
option of altering that plan if the economic outlook changed.
In his second day of Congressional testimony, Bernanke
reiterated that the Fed intends to maintain a highly
accommodative policy for the foreseeable future.