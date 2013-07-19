* Japan PM Abe's party expected to win, would pressure yen
* Dollar rises to one-week high vs yen
* Australian dollar rises after China central bank move
NEW YORK, July 19 The dollar fell against the
yen in late trade on Friday as investors adjusted positions
before Japan's upper house elections on Sunday, which could add
momentum to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's aggressive push for
monetary easing to lift growth and fight deflation.
Earlier the dollar held near a one-week high against the yen
but as trading slowed ahead of the weekend, the U.S. currency
gave up gains.
Opinion polls show Abe's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and
its New Komeito Party coalition partner are on track to win a
hefty majority this Sunday. That would give him more freedom to
push his agenda of monetary easing, public spending and
structural reform, which could weigh on the yen.
"What appears to be clear, barring any sharp surprises in
the outcome, is that Mr. Abe is likely to consolidate his power
and maintain course for an accommodative fiscal and monetary
policy," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX
Strategy at BK Asset Management in New York.
"That in turn should prove to be dollar/yen bullish unless
the (Japanese government bond) market in Japan turns volatile
once again," he added.
The dollar hit a one-week high of 100.86 yen,
according to Reuters data, before pulling back slightly to
100.25 yen, or down 0.2 percent on the day. Resistance was cited
at the July 8 high of 101.53 yen. The dollar is up more than 15
percent against the yen so far this year.
The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.3138, while the
dollar index was down 0.3 percent at 82.585, above
Wednesday's three-week low of 82.342.
Some US$2.2 billion in yen changed hands on Friday, and
US$3.5 billion in euros, using Reuters Dealing data.
The dollar has gained 1 percent this week against the yen
, while the euro has advanced 0.6 percent against the
dollar, its second straight week of gains.
Earlier in the session, the yen strengthened after Japan's
benchmark Nikkei stock average slipped. A fall in
equities can increase risk aversion and spark demand for the
yen, a traditional safe-haven currency.
But analysts said the yen remained vulnerable to the Bank of
Japan's massive monetary expansion, while the dollar has been
supported by prospects that the U.S. Federal Reserve could start
scaling back its stimulus.
"We should see the USDJPY maintain the upward trend from
earlier this year amid the growing discussion at the Federal
Reserve to taper the asset-purchase program, and we will look to
buy dips in the exchange rate amid the deviation in the policy
outlook," said David Song, currency analyst at DailyFX in New
York.
While the options market has been showing demand for
dollar/yen puts, or bets the dollar will lose ground, one-month
risk reversals have narrowed to around 1.1 vols in
favor of dollar puts on Friday from 1.75 vols on July 11,
indicating market players have trimmed their yen strength bets.
Chris Turner, head of FX strategy at ING, said any strength
in the yen would be temporary and risk reversals suggest markets
are slightly less concerned about a big correction lower in
dollar/yen.
"The focus is very much on beating deflation over the next
two years, and the Bank of Japan is committed to doubling its
balance sheet by the end of 2014," he said, which will involve
pumping yen into the market.
Some strategists also cautioned that with expectations so
high, if Abe does not manage to win a landslide victory, there
was an outside chance this could lift the yen.
"It could put a question mark on Abe's policies and be yen
positive," said Niels Christensen, FX strategist at Nordea.
The Australian dollar rose after China's central bank
announced long-awaited interest rate reforms, a move it said
would help lower financing costs for companies. China is a major
export destination for Australia.
The Australian dollar rose 0.4 percent to $0.9196.
China's central bank announced on Friday that it was
removing the floor on lending rates for commercial banks,
meaning that banks will now be able to cut rates as much as they
see fit to attract borrowers.