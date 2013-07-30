* U.S. Q2 GDP seen up 1.0 percent
* Fed meeting in focus as ECB, BoE also meet this week
* Aussie falls on RBA comment, weak GDP dents Swedish crown
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, July 30 The dollar edged higher on
Tuesday in volatile trading, as investors continued to bet that
the Federal Reserve will likely start winding down its asset
purchase program this year despite mixed U.S. data.
The Fed is due to release a much-anticipated statement on
Wednesday after a two-day policy meeting, with analysts looking
for clues about the time frame for any reduction in stimulus.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said in May the U.S. central bank
may start phasing out its bond-buying plan in September, which
fueled a dollar rally. However, Bernanke backtracked a few weeks
ago, saying quantitative easing will stay as long as the economy
remains weak and inflation low.
Less stimulus could prod U.S. interest rates higher, making
the dollar more attractive to investors.
Investors were also anticipating gross domestic product in
the United States, due on Wednesday, to have expanded by just 1
percent in the second quarter, down from a 1.8 percent rise in
the first, according to a Reuters poll.
"I think overall the expectation is that the Fed will still
taper its asset buying this year," said Joe Manimbo, senior
market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in
Washington.
"It would take a big data miss in U.S. payrolls and GDP to
derail that expectation and I don't foresee any big negative
data surprises."
Data on Tuesday such as U.S. house prices, which rose 1
percent in May, and consumer confidence, which was shy of
expectations, were not robust numbers, but they still depicted
an improving U.S. economy.
In midday trading, the dollar index was up 0.2 percent at
81.807, rising for a second straight day. The index was
well above Monday's five-week low of 81.499 and chart support at
81.524, the 200-day moving average.
Against the yen, the dollar was up 0.1 percent at 98.06
.
Part of the dollar's gains could also be attributed, traders
said, to speculation that President Barack Obama, in a speech
later today in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will propose that U.S.
companies pay 5.25 percent on overseas earnings regardless of
whether or not they repatriate the funds back to the United
States.
Under the current tax system, U.S.-based companies must pay
the U.S. rate of 35 percent on all income earned overseas. They
get tax credits for payments to foreign governments and don't
owe the U.S. unless they bring the profits home.
The euro was flat to slightly higher at $1.3263 after
hitting a nearly six-week high just north of $1.33. The euro's
climb to a six-week peak was also helped by surveys showing
improved euro zone economic confidence.
The euro's gains could be short-lived, with the European
Central Bank meeting on Thursday and likely to keep monetary
policy loose as well.
The Bank of England also meets on Thursday, and is likewise
expected to retain its easy monetary bias.
Analysts at Barclays recommended reinitiating short
euro/dollar positions, with a target of $1.28 and stops at
$1.3430.
"The broader dollar strengthening trend remains very much
alive," Barclays analysts said, adding that firmer U.S. data,
including monthly jobs figures on Friday, could lead to a
stronger dollar.
But traders expected any dollar gains to be limited for now.
"The market is looking to get through the FOMC, month-end
and (U.S.) non-farm payrolls before a look back toward buying
the dollar again," a London-based trader said.
AUSSIE, SWEDISH CROWN FALL
The Australian dollar fell to a two-week low of
US$0.9041, just above a near three-year trough of US$0.8998 hit
in mid-July, after Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Glenn
Stevens said the currency could fall further and there was room
for more interest rate cuts. It was last at
US$0.9061, down 1.5 percent.
The Swedish crown also lost more than 1 percent against the
euro after data showed the Swedish economy unexpectedly
contracted during the second quarter. The euro
hit a two-week high around 8.7006 crowns. It was
last up 1.0 percent at 8.6754.