* U.S. Q2 GDP seen up 1.0 percent * Fed meeting in focus as ECB, BoE also meet this week * Aussie falls on RBA comment, weak GDP dents Swedish crown By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, July 30 The dollar edged higher on Tuesday in volatile trading, as investors continued to bet that the Federal Reserve will likely start winding down its asset purchase program this year despite mixed U.S. data. The Fed is due to release a much-anticipated statement on Wednesday after a two-day policy meeting, with analysts looking for clues about the time frame for any reduction in stimulus. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said in May the U.S. central bank may start phasing out its bond-buying plan in September, which fueled a dollar rally. However, Bernanke backtracked a few weeks ago, saying quantitative easing will stay as long as the economy remains weak and inflation low. Less stimulus could prod U.S. interest rates higher, making the dollar more attractive to investors. Investors were also anticipating gross domestic product in the United States, due on Wednesday, to have expanded by just 1 percent in the second quarter, down from a 1.8 percent rise in the first, according to a Reuters poll. "I think overall the expectation is that the Fed will still taper its asset buying this year," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington. "It would take a big data miss in U.S. payrolls and GDP to derail that expectation and I don't foresee any big negative data surprises." Data on Tuesday such as U.S. house prices, which rose 1 percent in May, and consumer confidence, which was shy of expectations, were not robust numbers, but they still depicted an improving U.S. economy. In midday trading, the dollar index was up 0.2 percent at 81.807, rising for a second straight day. The index was well above Monday's five-week low of 81.499 and chart support at 81.524, the 200-day moving average. Against the yen, the dollar was up 0.1 percent at 98.06 . Part of the dollar's gains could also be attributed, traders said, to speculation that President Barack Obama, in a speech later today in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will propose that U.S. companies pay 5.25 percent on overseas earnings regardless of whether or not they repatriate the funds back to the United States. Under the current tax system, U.S.-based companies must pay the U.S. rate of 35 percent on all income earned overseas. They get tax credits for payments to foreign governments and don't owe the U.S. unless they bring the profits home. The euro was flat to slightly higher at $1.3263 after hitting a nearly six-week high just north of $1.33. The euro's climb to a six-week peak was also helped by surveys showing improved euro zone economic confidence. The euro's gains could be short-lived, with the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday and likely to keep monetary policy loose as well. The Bank of England also meets on Thursday, and is likewise expected to retain its easy monetary bias. Analysts at Barclays recommended reinitiating short euro/dollar positions, with a target of $1.28 and stops at $1.3430. "The broader dollar strengthening trend remains very much alive," Barclays analysts said, adding that firmer U.S. data, including monthly jobs figures on Friday, could lead to a stronger dollar. But traders expected any dollar gains to be limited for now. "The market is looking to get through the FOMC, month-end and (U.S.) non-farm payrolls before a look back toward buying the dollar again," a London-based trader said. AUSSIE, SWEDISH CROWN FALL The Australian dollar fell to a two-week low of US$0.9041, just above a near three-year trough of US$0.8998 hit in mid-July, after Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Glenn Stevens said the currency could fall further and there was room for more interest rate cuts. It was last at US$0.9061, down 1.5 percent. The Swedish crown also lost more than 1 percent against the euro after data showed the Swedish economy unexpectedly contracted during the second quarter. The euro hit a two-week high around 8.7006 crowns. It was last up 1.0 percent at 8.6754.