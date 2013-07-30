* U.S. Q2 GDP seen up 1.0 percent
* Fed meeting in focus as ECB, BoE also meet this week
* U.S. economic outperformance seen ultimately buoying
dollar
* Aussie falls on RBA comment, weak GDP dents Swedish crown
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, July 30 The dollar nudged higher in
volatile trade on Tuesday as investors continued to bet that the
Federal Reserve, despite mixed U.S. data, will likely start
winding down its asset purchase program later this year.
The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy making
arm, will release a much-anticipated statement on Wednesday
after its two-day meeting. Investors will look for any hints of
when the central bank may begin to pare its $85 billion a month
in bond purchases.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said in May the U.S. central bank
may start phasing out its bond-buying plan in September, fueling
a dollar rally. Bernanke, however, backtracked a few weeks ago,
saying quantitative easing will stay as long as the economy
remains weak and inflation low.
Less stimulus could prod U.S. interest rates higher, making
the dollar more attractive to investors.
"I think overall the expectation is that the Fed will still
taper its asset buying this year," said Joe Manimbo, senior
market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in
Washington.
"It would take a big data miss in U.S. payrolls and GDP to
derail that expectation and I don't foresee any big negative
data surprises."
An advanced reading of second quarter gross domestic product
in the United States, the broadest measure of aggregate economic
activity, is due for release on Wednesday. GDP is expected to
have expanded by just 1 percent in the second quarter, down from
a 1.8 percent rise in the first, according to a Reuters poll.
Nevertheless, despite second quarter weakness, many experts
believe the U.S. economy will outpace other countries, which
could ultimately bode well for the dollar.
"Going forward, it our view that the U.S. economy will
outperform much of the rest of the world in terms of economic
growth," said Mark Frey, vice president and chief market
strategist at Cambridge Mercantile Group in Vancouver.
A stronger U.S. economy, along with rising yields and
shrinking money supply, will provide significant support for
the dollar for the foreseeable future, he said.
"There will unquestionably be significant volatility, but
from a pure market perspective, economic decision makers should
be preparing themselves for a sustainably much stronger
greenback in the months and possibly years to come," Frey said.
Indeed, while data on Tuesday such as U.S. house prices,
which rose 1 percent in May, and consumer confidence, which came
in shy of expectations, were not robust, they still depicted an
improving U.S. economy.
In early afternoon trading, the dollar index was up 0.3
percent at 81.864, rising for a second straight day. The
index was well above Monday's five-week low of 81.499 and chart
support at 81.524, the 200-day moving average.
Against the yen, the dollar was up 0.1 percent at 98.06
.
Part of the dollar's gains could also be attributed, traders
said, to speculation that President Barack Obama, in a speech
later today in Chattanooga, Tennessee, will propose that U.S.
companies pay 5.25 percent on overseas earnings regardless of
whether or not they repatriate the funds back to the United
States.
Under the current tax system, U.S.-based companies must pay
the U.S. rate of 35 percent on all income earned overseas. They
get tax credits for payments to foreign governments and don't
owe the U.S. unless they bring the profits home.
The euro was last down 0.1 percent at $1.3254 after
hitting a nearly six-week high just north of $1.33. The euro
earlier climbed to a six-week peak, helped by surveys showing
improved euro zone economic confidence.
Gains in the euro could prove temporary with the European
Central Bank, at a policy meeting on Thursday, likely to keep
monetary policy loose.
The Bank of England also meets on Thursday, and is likewise
expected to retain its easy monetary bias.
Analysts at Barclays recommended reinitiating short
euro/dollar positions, with a target of $1.28 and stops at
$1.3430.
"The broader dollar strengthening trend remains very much
alive," Barclays analysts said, adding that firmer U.S. data,
including monthly jobs figures on Friday, could lead to a
stronger dollar.
Meanwhile, the Australian dollar fell to a two-week
low of US$0.9041, just above a near three-year trough of
US$0.8998 hit in mid-July, after Reserve Bank of Australia
Governor Glenn Stevens said the currency could fall further and
there was room for more interest rate cuts. It
was last at US$0.9054, down 1.6 percent.
The Swedish crown lost more than 1 percent against the euro
after data showed the Swedish economy unexpectedly contracted
during the second quarter. The euro
hit a two-week high around 8.7006 crowns and was last up 1.1
percent at 8.6808, according to Reuters data.