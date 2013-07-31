Linde sees interest in assets it may have to sell
FRANKFURT, March 9 German industrial gases group Linde is seeing interest in assets it may have to divest in the course of a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair , its chief executive said.
NEW YORK, July 31 The dollar briefly extended losses versus the euro and temporarily erased gains versus the yen on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said offered not hints of a stimulus pullback.
The U.S. Federal Reserve said the economy continues to recover but is still in need of support, offering no indication that a reduction in the pace of its bond-buying stimulus program is imminent.
For now, the Fed will keep on buying $85 billion in mortgage and Treasury securities per month in its ongoing effort to bolster an economy still challenged by federal budget-tightening and weak growth overseas.
Against the dollar, the euro last traded up 0.1 percent at $1.3274. It traded at about $1.3286 before the Fed's announcement.
Against the yen, the dollar briefly turned negative but last traded up 0.2 percent at 98.16 yen. The dollar traded at around 98.28 yen before the Fed's announcement.
BERLIN, March 9 The European Union needs policies that are based on free trade and the bloc must pursue deals with other countries to ensure it does not become isolated, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told the German parliament on Thursday before an EU leaders summit.
* General Wireless Operations Inc. commences voluntary chapter 11 proceeding