NEW YORK Aug 6 The dollar slightly pared losses
versus the yen on Tuesday after data showed the U.S. trade
deficit narrowed sharply in June to its lowest level in more
than 3-1/2 years.
Imports reversed the prior month's spike, suggesting an
upward revision to second-quarter growth.
The Commerce Department said the trade gap fell 22.4 percent
to $34.2 billion, the smallest since October 2009. The
percentage decline was the largest since February 2009.
The dollar last traded at 98.14 yen, down 0.2 percent
on the day. It had been trading at 98.06 yen before the data.
The euro briefly dropped after the data, but then gained
ground to last trade at $1.3292, up 0.3 percent on the
day. It had been trading at $1.3286 before the data.