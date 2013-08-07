* Dollar slips vs yen after stops triggered below 97.50 yen * Sterling at 1-1/2-month high post BoE Inflation Report * Markets price in earlier-than-expected sterling rate hikes By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Aug 7 The dollar slid for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, weighed down by steep losses against the yen and sterling, amid uncertainty about when the Federal Reserve would buy less bonds. The yen, meanwhile, rose to a seven-week peak against the dollar on expectations that Japanese investors would convert their overseas earnings before the mid-August Obon holiday. Sterling also gained versus the greenback, climbing to its highest in 1-1/2 months, after investors brought forward expectations for when interest rates would rise from a record low after a news conference by the head of the Bank of England. "Dollar sentiment hasn't been the same since last week's tepid U.S. jobs report which suggested the Fed would move more patiently to slow a stimulus program that has long been a thorn in the dollar's side," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst, at Western Union Business Solutions. "A slower U.S. data calendar this week also hasn't offered a fresh impetus for investors to bid the dollar higher." The dollar index was down 0.2 percent at 81.459. It dipped to 81.423, a one-week low. The dollar's losses could be limited especially in the wake of comments on Tuesday from Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee. He said the central bank will probably scale back bond buying later this year. Less bond buying could lead to higher U.S. interest rates, a potential draw for would-be dollar buyers. The yen, which is sought after as a safe-haven currency, made broad-based gains against major currencies as global stock markets fell. Japanese stocks dropped nearly 4 percent. The dollar came under pressure as a break of 97.50 yen sparked stop-loss dollar selling, which pushed it to a low of 96.63 yen, its lowest level since June 20. It was last down 1.0 percent at 96.71 yen. "There are some expectations that investors will redeem, repatriate or convert earnings, whether they be dividends or coupons back into yen before the Obon holidays," said Neil Jones, head of hedge fund FX sales at Mizuho Corporate Bank. "It is the fear of the flow rather than the actual flow that is causing yen strength. What it is doing is that it is causing investors around the world to cut long dollar/yen positions." The euro was also down 1.1 percent against the yen at 128.72 yen. It was flat against the dollar at $1.3300 . Businesses in Japan shuts for a couple of weeks around mid-August for the Obon holidays and markets participants expect yen demand from Japanese investors to rise ahead of big capital inflows around the same time from interest payments on the country's massive U.S. Treasury holdings. The pound, meanwhile, was last up nearly 1.0 percent at $1.5496, recovering smartly from the intra-day low of $1.5205 plumbed shortly after the BoE's Inflation Report on Tuesday, which tied future rate rises to a drop in unemployment. At a news conference, also on Tuesday, BofE governor Mark Carney said future interest rate rises in the UK would not happen until unemployment fell to 7 percent, something unlikely for three years. But markets concluded that given a slew of recent upbeat British data, unemployment could come down faster than the BoE's three-year time frame. After the bank's report, overnight indexed swaps priced in a 90 percent chance of a rate hike from the current 0.5 percent in three years' time, and some chance of this happening as early as 2015. Within four years they priced in a increased probability of two 25 basis point rate hikes. "Market participants are currently observing a situation where the data suggests a better economic outcome than they expected just a month or two ago," said Bob Lynch, head of G10 FX strategy for the Americas, at HSBC in New York. "In a data-dependent world, markets will not be complacent and accepting of central bank forecasts when current data suggests otherwise." Despite slipping against the yen and sterling, the dollar's losses could be limited especially in the wake of comments on Tuesday from Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee. He said the central bank will probably scale back bond buying later this year.