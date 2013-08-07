* Dollar slips vs yen after stops triggered below 97.50 yen
* Sterling at 1-1/2-month high post BoE Inflation Report
* Markets price in earlier-than-expected sterling rate hikes
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Aug 7 The dollar fell to a seven-week
low on Wednesday, weighed down by steep losses against the yen
and sterling, on concerns about the scope and timing of the
Federal Reserve's eventual tapering of its bond-buying program.
The yen, meanwhile, rose to a seven-week peak against the
dollar on expectations that Japanese investors would convert
overseas earnings ahead of a mid-August holiday.
Sterling also gained against the greenback, climbing to its
highest in 1-1/2 months, after investors brought forward
expectations of an interest rate rise from a record low after a
news conference by the head of the Bank of England.
"Dollar sentiment hasn't been the same since last week's
tepid U.S. jobs report which suggested the Fed would move more
patiently to slow a stimulus program that has long been a thorn
in the dollar's side," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst,
at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington, D.C.
"A slower U.S. data calendar this week also hasn't offered a
fresh impetus for investors to bid the dollar higher," he added.
The dollar index was down 0.3 percent at 81.345 after
it earlier dipped to 81.297 - a seven-week low. The index fell
for a fourth straight session.
However, the dollar's losses could be limited, especially in
the wake of comments on Tuesday from Chicago Fed President
Charles Evans, a voting member of the Federal Open Market
Committee, who said the U.S. central bank will probably scale
back bond buying later this year.
Less bond buying by the Fed could lead to higher U.S.
interest rates, a potential draw for would-be dollar buyers.
The yen, which is sought after as a safe-haven currency,
made broad-based gains against major currencies as global stock
markets fell. Japanese stocks dropped nearly 4 percent.
The dollar came under pressure as a break of 97.50 yen
sparked stop-loss dollar selling, which pushed it to a
low of 96.41 yen, its lowest level since June 20. It was last
trading down 1.1 percent at 96.64 yen.
BNY Mellon's indicators showed that the yen has been the
most in demand currency for the last seven days, with buying of
the Japanese currency at three times the pace of average yen
flows over the past year.
The euro was also down 0.9 percent against the yen at 128.86
yen. Against the dollar, it was up 0.2 percent
at $1.3326.
Businesses in Japan shut for several weeks around mid-August
for the Obon holidays and market participants expect yen demand
from Japanese investors to rise ahead of big capital inflows
from interest payments on the country's massive U.S. Treasury
debt holdings at around the same time.
The pound, meanwhile, was last up 1.1 percent at $1.5509
, recovering from an intraday low of $1.5205 plumbed
shortly after the BoE's Inflation Report on Tuesday, which tied
future rate rises to a drop in unemployment.
At a news conference on Tuesday, BoE Governor Mark Carney
said future interest rate rises in the UK would not happen until
unemployment fell to 7 percent, something seen unlikely for at
least three years. But markets concluded that given a slew of
recent upbeat British data, unemployment could come down faster
than the BoE's three-year timeframe.
After the bank's report, overnight indexed swaps
priced in a 90 percent chance of a rate hike from
the current 0.5 percent in three years' time, and some chance of
this happening as early as 2015. Within four years they priced
in a increased probability of two 25 basis point rate hikes.
"Market participants are currently observing a situation
where the data suggests a better economic outcome than they
expected just a month or two ago," said Bob Lynch, head of G10
FX strategy for the Americas, at HSBC in New York.
"In a data-dependent world, markets will not be complacent
and accepting of central bank forecasts when current data
suggests otherwise."