* U.S. budget impasse continues, but hopeful signs emerge
* Dollar rebounds against yen but remains on defensive
* Fed to release meeting minutes on Wednesday
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Oct 8 The dollar rose from a two-month
low against the yen on Tuesday as hopes emerged that U.S.
lawmakers may reach agreement to raise the U.S. borrowing limit
to avoid a default.
But the dollar remained vulnerable as a U.S. government
shutdown continues and a crucial deadline to raise the debt
ceiling nears. Congress must reach a deal by Oct. 17, when
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew has said the government will run out
of money to pay its bills.
"With the U.S. government still shuttered, traders and
investors are unwilling to push the market too heavy in either
direction," said Scott Smith, market analyst at Cambridge
Mercantile Group in Calgary, Alberta.
On Monday, President Barack Obama said he would accept a
short-term increase in the nation's borrowing authority to avoid
default. An influential senator was also said to be floating a
plan to cut federal spending and reform the U.S. tax code as
part of a broader deal.
The dollar rose 0.4 percent to 97.11 yen, having
dropped to 96.55 yen in Asian trade, its lowest since Aug. 12.
It then recovered to trade back above chart support at 96.72
yen, its 200-day moving average.
The euro was little changed at $1.3583, pulling away
from an eight-month high of $1.3645 touched on Thursday. It
showed little reaction to data which showed German industry
orders unexpectedly fell in August although the trend was still
for growth.
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency's
value against a basket of currencies, was little changed at
79.932. Last week it hit an eight-month low of 79.627.
"There are a few signs of willingness from the White House
and Congress to open up to more constructive discussions, which
supports the view that some kind of deal will be reached and has
calmed investors' fears," said Niels Christensen, currency
strategist at Nordea.
But he added: "The risk is to the downside for the dollar as
long as we don't have an agreement ... There may be some more
euro buying if it goes above last week's high."
China and Japan, the United States' biggest creditors, are
increasingly worried the U.S. government shutdown and standoff
over the debt ceiling could wreak havoc on their trillions of
dollars of investments in U.S. Treasury bonds.
The impasse has distracted investors from what had
previously been their main preoccupation: the timing of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's reduction of its stimulus, which should lift
the dollar.
On Wednesday, the Fed will release minutes from its policy
meeting last month, when it shocked markets by deciding not to
begin reducing its $85 billion a month bond-purchase program.
The higher-yielding and riskier Australian dollar
rose 0.4 percent to $0.9464, helped by upbeat surveys on
Australian employment and market sentiment.