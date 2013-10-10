* House Republicans to propose short-term debt-limit hike
* U.S. jobless claims rise to six-month high
* Dollar still vulnerable if no debt resolution found
NEW YORK, Oct 10 The dollar rallied to a
two-week high against major currencies on Thursday on rising
optimism that Washington lawmakers might reach a deal to avert a
potentially disastrous U.S. debt default.
Republicans in the House of Representatives said they would
propose legislation for a short-term debt limit increase to
avoid a U.S. debt default. House Speaker John Boehner said the
short-term increase is conditioned on an offer by Democrats to
start negotiations on fiscal issues.
The dollar had come under pressure and U.S. short-term
borrowing costs had jumped early this week as a government
shutdown as a result of budget disagreements dragged on and as
fears intensified over whether Congress will raise the federal
debt ceiling by the Oct. 17 deadline.
A rise in U.S. Treasury yields to their highest
in more than two weeks and minutes from the Federal Reserve's
September meeting suggesting that most board members supported
tapering bond purchases later this year also boosted the dollar.
"There have been some positive developments regarding the
debt ceiling and while they may be short-term measures, they
offer some relief to the dollar," said Neil Mellor, currency
strategist at Bank of New York Mellon.
"The Fed minutes are also talking about tapering later this
year, all of which is nudging markets to cover positions before
the weekend."
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, rose as high as
80.595, the strongest since Sept. 26, extending its recovery
from an eight-month low of 79.627 hit last Thursday. It was last
at 80.461, up 0.1 percent on the day.
The dollar rallied 0.8 percent to 98.14 yen,
rebounding from a two-month low of 96.55 yen hit on Tuesday.
Traders said the dollar rebounded after finding strong support
at its 200-day simple moving average, currently at 96.82.
The euro was little changed at $1.3523.
Volumes in the euro/dollar and dollar/yen on Reuters Dealing
were the highest since Oct. 3.
The dollar briefly pared its gains versus the yen and hit a
session low versus the euro after data showed the number of
Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits hit a
six-month high last week. But that move was
fleeting.
Despite signs of rapprochement in Washington, the dollar
could still be vulnerable to concerns about a debt default.
Short-term U.S. government bill yields were at the highest since
the 2008 financial crisis, reflecting investor anxiety.
"I would not be surprised to see some take profit in the
dollar after the recent run. The situation has not really
changed, and risk fear is mounting and the VIX is still just
below 20 percent," said Francesco Scotto, portfolio manager at
RTFX Fund Management Ltd.
Wall Street's favorite anxiety index, the VIX index,
last traded down 14 percent at 16.79 after hitting 21.34 on
Wednesday. A level above 20 is generally associated with
increasing concern about the near-term direction of the market.
Banks and money market funds are beginning to shun some
Treasuries normally used as collateral in the $5 trillion
repurchase agreement market.
The Treasury Department says it will be unable to pay all of
its bills if Congress does not raise the $16.7 trillion debt
ceiling by Oct. 17. Republicans say the Obama administration
would be able to keep up with its bond payments at the expense
of other obligations if that deadline was missed but Treasury
Secretary Jack Lew said that's not possible.
"It would be chaos," he told the Senate Finance Committee.