* Sen. Durbin says U.S. Senate talks suspended * Markets eye looming deadline on Oct. 17 * Dollar hits session low vs yen By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Oct 15 The dollar dropped to session lows against the yen on Tuesday as talks on raising the U.S. debt ceiling floundered, bringing the world's largest economy closer to potentially defaulting on its debt obligations. The Senate halted discussions on its own plan and is waiting for the Republican-controlled House of Representatives to come up with an alternative proposal before Thursday, when the U.S. Treasury says the government will reach its borrowing limit. Senator Richard Durbin, the second-ranking Democrat in the Senate, said Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell would have to wait for some signal on the next steps from House Speaker John Boehner before he takes any further moves. Many in the market have expressed frustration about the fiscal drama in Washington. "In order for Congress to get to the finish line, both the Senate and House have to sign the bill and with 2 days to go before the U.S. reaches its borrowing limit, it is still not clear if conservative House Republicans will support the bill," said Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management in New York. The dollar fell to session lows against the yen at 98.13 yen following Durbin's comments. Earlier, it hit a two-week high of 98.72 and was last at 98.41, down 0.2 percent. The dollar also dropped to the day's low versus the euro, which rose to session highs of $1.3531. The euro, however, was still down on the day, falling 0.3 percent to $1.3518. ------------------------------------------------------------ Treasury bill maturing Oct. 31 seen as at-risk of missed payment due to debt limit crisis.------------------------------------------------------------ Yields on two-year Treasury notes issued nearly two years ago and maturing on Oct. 31 rose to just over 0.7 percent from near zero percent. Prompt payment of the principal due on Oct. 31 was seen at risk due to the potential failure to raise the U.S. debt limit.