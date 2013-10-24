* Euro stays near two-year high versus weak dollar
* Pares gains after below-forecast euro zone PMI data
* But outlook still bright due to bearish dollar sentiment
* Dollar weak on expected Fed taper delay, lower U.S. yields
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Oct 24 The euro inched higher on
Thursday, to a fresh two-year peak against the dollar, as
concerns about the outlook for the U.S. economy and monetary
policy outweighed weaker euro zone data.
The dollar remained under pressure due to lower U.S. bond
yields and expectations the Federal Reserve will maintain its
stimulus program well into next year.
"The dollar is kind of drifting lower because of the delay
in the Fed tapering, but it kind of feels like there is no
direction at the moment," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency
strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.
"There is no real big consensus trade anywhere. Until two
days ago, people liked risk, but now some of those risk is being
sold off."
The euro was up 0.3 percent at $1.3816, having
earlier hit $1.3824, its strongest level since November 2011.
It came off its highs after purchasing managers' surveys for
the euro zone showed the pace of growth in business activity
eased unexpectedly this month, suggesting the region's recovery
may be less solid than previously thought.
Analysts and traders said, as a result, the euro may
struggle to make a sustained break above $1.38.
"While the PMI numbers were far from generating
champagne-popping excitement, they do corroborate the bumpy path
to recovery in the EU, and the lengthy time it will take to make
any meaningful headway," said Scott Smith, senior corporate FX
trader at Cambridge Mercantile Group in Calgary, Canada.
Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank in London
said Thursday's peak of $1.3824 could act as stiff chart
resistance for the euro for now.
"The disappointing tone of the euro zone data will suggest
that the euro is looking toppy up here, and this should keep
euro/dollar in check," said Foley.
In the United States, jobless claims fell less than expected
in the latest week to a seasonally-adjusted 350,000. The data,
however, did not reflect the true picture because California
continued to process a backlog of applications caused by
computer problems.
The dollar fell broadly, hitting a near nine-month low
against a basket of currencies of 79.081. It was last
down 0.1 percent on the day at 79.149.
Weak U.S. jobs data on Tuesday suggested the U.S. recovery
was not yet on a firm footing, while a drop in the 10-year U.S.
Treasury yield on Wednesday to a three-month low
further dented the dollar's appeal.
The dollar dipped 0.1 percent against the yen to 97.30 yen
but held above Wednesday's two-week low of 97.15 yen.
The Australian dollar was down 0.3 percent at
$0.9591, paring gains after an earlier boost from data showing
Chinese manufacturing activity hit a seven-month high in
October.
Analysts said concerns remained about rising money market
rates in China, which may weigh on the Australian currency.
China's benchmark seven-day repo rate rose nearly a full
percentage point on Thursday after China's central bank let cash
flow out of the money market for a second week.
The New Zealand dollar was also lower on the day, down 0.6
percent at US$0.8336.