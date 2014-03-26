* East-West tensions over Ukraine increase
* Euro down against dollar on ECB comments
* China stimulus potential boosts emerging market currencies
(Updates prices, adds analyst comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, March 26 The dollar fell against the
yen on Wednesday after comments from U.S. President Barack Obama
reignited geopolitical concerns surrounding Ukraine, while the
potential for fresh stimulus from China boosted emerging market
currencies.
Obama, in a speech in Brussels, said Russia's isolation
would deepen and sanctions would expand if the country continued
its current course. The comments drove demand for the safe-haven
yen a day after the West's decision to hold off on more
sanctions calmed fears.
"Obama's comments are a reminder that geopolitical tensions
still pose a risk for the financial markets," said Kathy Lien,
managing director at BK Asset Management in New York.
The worries surrounding East-West tensions sent Russia's
rouble currency lower versus the dollar. Hopes for fresh
stimulus in China helped boost other emerging market currencies
such as the Turkish lira, Chilean peso and the
South African rand.
Data this week showing weaker-than-expected manufacturing
growth in China pointed to a contraction in the first three
months of the year and raised expectations of government
stimulus to boost the world's second-largest economy.
"Bad news is good news" with regard to China since weak
economic data in the country reinforces expectations for
stimulus, said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at BNP
Paribas in New York.
The dollar gained against the euro, meanwhile, on a more
favorable monetary policy outlook for the U.S. Federal Reserve
compared to European Central Bank policymakers' comments on
Tuesday.
Expectations that the Fed will reduce monetary accommodation
led investors to favor the dollar against the euro, which was
hit Tuesday after ECB policymakers hinted at a softening of
monetary policy.
Investors had bought the dollar last week after Fed Chair
Janet Yellen suggested the possibility of raising interest rates
early next year.
ECB governing council member and Bundesbank chief Jens
Weidmann said Tuesday that negative interest rates were an
option the bank could use to counter strong gains in the single
currency.
The ECB holds a policy meeting next week, but before that
traders will await euro zone "flash" inflation data on Monday.
Another drop in price pressures could bolster expectations that
the ECB may have to act soon.
The Fed's monetary outlook boosted the dollar against the
euro, although the dollar's strength versus the euro will depend
on the strength of U.S. economic data, said Serebriakov of BNP
Paribas.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the dollar
against six major currencies, was last up just 0.07 percent at
80.002. The dollar was down 0.22 percent against the yen
to trade at 102.035. The euro was down 0.25 percent
against the dollar, however, to trade at $1.3792.
The dollar was last down 1 percent versus the Chilean peso
at 553.38 pesos, was off 1 percent against the Turkish
lira at 2.1886 lira, and was down 0.54 percent against
the South African rand at 10.675 rand.
The dollar was up 0.12 percent against the rouble,
however, at 35.52 roubles.
Strong U.S. economic data earlier Wednesday helped underpin
the dollar's strength versus the euro. The Commerce Department
said durable goods orders rose 2.2 percent in February as demand
increased almost across the board, ending two consecutive months
of declines.
Financial data firm Markit, meanwhile, said its "flash"
composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), a weighted average of
its manufacturing and services indexes, hit 55.8 in March, up
from 54.1 in February.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by
Peter Galloway and Diane Craft)