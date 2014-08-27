* Dollar seen consolidating after run-up
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Aug 27 The dollar softened on
Wednesday as traders focused on riskier currencies, while the
battered euro hit a 19-month low against the Swiss franc amid
speculation the European Central Bank will resort to
quantitative easing.
Buying of the Australian dollar and other currencies from
commodities-centered economies were also helped by the euro's
weakness as investors exiting the common currency took on more
risk, a strategist said.
"It is profit-taking, M&A news in Canada, and the New
Zealand deal, supporting those currencies," said Kathy Lien,
managing director at New York's BK Asset Management. "It is
nothing more than a correction after a strong move by the
dollar."
After rising steadily, and this week repeatedly setting new
2014 highs, the dollar index was off 0.25 percent of
82.440 in New York trading. The basket of six currencies earlier
on Wednesday touched 82.727, a 13-month peak.
The New Zealand dollar rose over 0.6 percent to $0.8374
, after giant cooperative Fonterra announced a
partnership with a Chinese food manufacturer to sell milk in
China. Dairy is New Zealand's largest export earner.
The U.S. dollar was off nearly 1 percent to 1.084 Canadian
dollars in trading after U.S. restaurant group Burger King
announced an $11 billion deal for Canada's Tim Hortons
.
The euro, which traded at nearly $1.40 in May, hit a
13-month low against the dollar of $1.3151 earlier on
Wednesday, though it recovered later to a session high in New
York of $1.32 after a report the ECB appeared unlikely to shift
polices next week.
Currency markets this week have been preoccupied with
expectations the ECB will loosen its monetary polices, according
to Alan Ruskin, global head of foreign exchange strategy at
Deutsche Bank in New York.
"Today there is a risk positive (sentiment) and currencies
that would benefit from a risk perspective have done so," Ruskin
said.
The euro has been hit in recent weeks by a slew of weak data
from the euro zone, where inflation fell to 0.4 percent in July
and is expected to have fallen to 0.3 percent in August in data
published on Friday. That is far below the ECB's "danger zone"
of 1 percent, let alone its target of just under 2 percent.
ECB chief Mario Draghi fueled speculation that monetary
policy would be further loosened in the euro zone over the
weekend by saying the central bank would use "all the available
instruments" to deal with the threat of deflation at the U.S.
Federal Reserve's annual conference in Jackson Hole.
The euro hit 1.2059 Swiss francs, its lowest since
January 2013, and was last off 0.08 percent for the day at 1.207
francs.
