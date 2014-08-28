* U.S. Q2 GDP revised up to 4.2 percent
* Escalation of Ukraine tensions pushes up yen, Swiss franc
* Euro hits 21-month low against Swiss franc
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Aug 28 The dollar got a modest lift on
Thursday from better-than-expected U.S. economic data and a
worsening of the Ukraine crisis that weighed on the steadily
declining euro.
Other safe-haven currencies also rose as Ukrainian President
Petro Poroshenko said Russian forces had entered his country and
the military conflict was intensifying after Russian-backed
separatists swept into a key town in eastern Ukraine.
"It's an invasion in all but name," said Richard
Franulovich, senior currency strategist at Westpac Banking Corp
in New York. "The situation now is lurching in a more worrisome
direction."
The dollar index, which jumped in early U.S. trading
after the U.S. government reported the American economy grew at
an upwardly revised 4.2 percent during the second quarter, was
last up 0.10 percent at 82.499.
The value of the dollar versus the basket of six major
currencies has this week repeatedly set new 2014 highs amid a
greenback rally that began in early July.
"The basic story is still in place of a solid rebound (in
the economy) in the second quarter after a depressed first
quarter," said Doug Handler, chief U.S. economist at IHS Global
Insight in Lexington, Massachusetts. "These numbers will not
change the Fed's outlook."
The Commerce Department had initially estimated that U.S.
gross domestic product expanded at a 4.0 percent annual rate in
April, May and June. The 4.2 percent rate reflected upward
revisions to business spending and exports and was the fastest
pace since the third quarter of 2013.
A separate, Labor Department report showed the number of
Americans filing new applications for jobless benefits slipped
1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 298,000 last week. It marked a
second week of consecutive declines and underscored brightening
labor market fundamentals.
Safe-haven currencies, the yen and the Swiss franc
, rose in global currency markets. The dollar was last
down about 0.1 percent against the yen at 103.70 yen and flat
against the franc after hitting a low of 0.9127 francs.
The euro hit a 21-month low against the Swiss franc of
1.2052 francs per euro on trading platform EBS after
the news from Ukraine and was last off 0.1 percent at 1.2061
francs.
Against the yen, the single currency fell to a two-week low
of 136.41 yen per euro and was last at 136.72, down
for the day by 0.2 percent. The euro was trading at $1.3179,
down about 0.1 percent.
Selling of the euro, which traded at nearly $1.40 in May,
has been driven over the last week by stepped-up speculation
that European policymakers will quicken monetary loosening as a
way to boost economic growth.
But on Thursday euro selling accelerated after Ukraine
accused Russia of moving troops across its border.
