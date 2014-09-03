(Repeats to additional subscribers)
* Euro treads water before ECB policy meeting
* Dollar index eases from 14-month high
* Dollar/yen edges towards 6-year high
* Russian rouble rebounds from record low vs dollar
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Sept 3 The euro stabilized against
most major currencies on Wednesday on speculation of a possible
ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, offering some comfort to the euro
zone economy which has borne the brunt of the impact of the
conflict.
The common currency rose from its one-year low versus the
dollar after Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko said an
agreement was reached with his Russian counterpart Vladimir
Putin for a "permanent ceasefire" in eastern Ukraine's Donbass
region.
However, the Kremlin said Putin and Poroshenko had agreed on
steps towards peace in eastern Ukraine, but a ceasefire had not
been agreed between Moscow and Kiev because Russia is not a
party to the conflict.
The mixed messages caused some confusion, but most investors
were relieved by signs both countries were moving towards peace.
"The headlines are offering some comfort to the euro," said
Ian Gunner, portfolio manager at Altana Hard Currency Fund in
London.
The euro last traded on the EBS platform up 0.1 percent at
$1.3149, recovering from a one-year low of $1.3110
struck on Tuesday. It edged up 0.02 percent at 138.03 yen
after touching an eight-week high earlier at 138.28
yen.
The dollar weakened against the Russian rouble on the
ceasefire talk. The greenback fell 1.8 percent to 36.7415
roubles after hitting a record high of 37.515 roubles on Monday.
The conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions imposed by
western countries on Russia have taken its toll on the euro zone
which analysts reckon will need more stimulus from the European
Central Bank.
While the ECB is unlikely to take action on Thursday, the
threat of falling prices, along with uncertainty to the recovery
from the Russia/Ukraine conflict, is likely to see President
Mario Draghi flag the prospects of more easing in coming months.
"Conditions in the euro zone continue to weaken. It's a
matter of time (before) the ECB has to act aggressively," said
Sireen Harajli, currency strategist at Mizuho Corporate Bank in
New York.
The euro's recovery saw the dollar index edge down 0.15
percent to 82.87, which was not far below a 14-month high of
83.058 set earlier. The dollar has made an impressive
start in August on strong domestic economic data and a rise in
U.S. yields.
YEN AWAITS BOJ MEETING
The yen was supported by expectations that the Bank of
Japan, which began a two-day policy meeting, may sit tight and
reiterate its view that the economy is recovering moderately.
Against the yen, the dollar dipped 0.07 percent at 104.99
yen, below an eight-month high of 105.28 yen. A break
above 105.45 yen would take the greenback to a high not seen
since October 2008.
Apart from upbeat U.S. data which is likely to buoy the
dollar, the yen is likely to stay under pressure on bets that
Japan's behemoth Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) would
decide in the coming weeks to put more money into riskier assets
including stocks and foreign bonds, which could increase demand
for foreign currencies.
