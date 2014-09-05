* U.S. August payrolls grew at slowest pace in eight months
* Dollar retreats from nearly six-year high versus yen
* News of ceasefire in Ukraine stems dollar's fall
* Euro on track for worst losing streak since launch
(Updates market action, adds quote)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Sept 5 The dollar slipped on Friday
after data showed U.S. employers added the fewest jobs in eight
months, eroding confidence in the economy and reviving bets that
the Federal Reserve might leave interest rates near zero for
longer than anticipated.
The U.S. Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls
grew by 142,000 last month, far below the 225,000 forecast by
analysts polled by Reuters.
The greenback scaled back from a nearly six-year high
against the yen set in earlier trading. It managed to close 0.9
percent higher on the week above 105 yen, which has not happened
since January.
The euro recovered from a 14-month low against the dollar
the day after a surprise interest rate cut from the European
Central Bank to help an anemic euro zone economy. The currency
was still on track for its eighth week of losses against the
dollar, the longest since it was introduced in January 1999.
"This payrolls report gives the currency market a reason to
embark on a mild correction on the dollar," said Mark McCormick,
currency strategist at Credit Agricole in New York.
The dollar's decline was mitigated by news of a ceasefire
deal between Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists. The fighting
had stoked safe-haven bids for the yen and the Swiss franc.
While the August reading on U.S. hiring fell far short of
the median forecast, an increase in hourly earnings and a gauge
on long-term joblessness were more promising.
That data, along with this week's robust figures on domestic
manufacturing and car sales, supported the view that the world's
biggest economy was expanding at a steady clip. This should keep
the U.S. central bank on course to raise the policy rate from
near zero into mid-2015, analysts said.
"The market will likely begin to discount this jobs report
as we head into the next Fed meeting," McCormick said.
The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-setting
group, will meet Sept. 16-17.
The dollar on the EBS trading system last traded down 0.21
percent at 105.035 yen after it touched a nearly six-year high
of 105.71 in Asian trading. The greenback was on track
to rise against the yen for the fourth straight week, the
longest stretch this year.
The euro clung to a 0.1 percent gain against the dollar at
$1.2954 after shedding 1.6 percent on Thursday, its
steepest fall in almost three years, to a 14-month low of
$1.2920 after the ECB cut rates to record lows and launched a
bond purchase program to avert deflation.
The rebound in the euro and yen pushed the dollar index
below a 14-month high of 83.943 struck on Friday. It was
last at 83.740, down 0.1 percent on the day but up 1.2 percent
on the week.
Some analysts reckoned until U.S. bond yields breaks higher,
the dollar has likely reached a top in the near term.
"We need to see a substantial rise in U.S. yields for the
dollar to gain further," said Eric Viloria, currency strategist
at Wells Fargo Securities in New York.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields ended the
week 12 basis points higher at 2.46 percent, the highest close
in nearly four weeks.
(Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly in London, Masayuki
Kitano in Singapore and Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by Toby
Chopra, Lisa Von Ahn and James Dalgleish)