(Recasts with dollar index, updates prices)
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Sept 9 The dollar hit a 14-month peak
against a basket of currencies on Tuesday as investors bet that
the U.S. economy is growing at a pace that is likely to lead the
Federal Reserve to begin raising interest rates next year.
The U.S. currency made broad gains on Monday, boosted by
research from economists at the San Francisco Fed indicating
investors may be underestimating when the Fed is likely to hike
rates.
The dollar also has benefited from a weak euro, which has
deteriorated since the European Central Bank last week cut rates
to new lows and launched an asset-purchase program to ward off
deflation.
"The bigger picture is good things in the U.S. and not so
good things overseas," said Marc Chandler, chief currency
strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.
Better U.S. economic data has boosted the view the Fed may
be closer to raising rates, and the dollar's gains have come at
the same time as rising Treasury yields. Still continuing slack
in the labor market is also viewed as keeping the Fed on hold
for several more quarters.
"People are more confident that the Fed is reaching its
objectives," Chandler said. He added, however, that "while the
economy is healing, it's not healthy."
The dollar index was last up 0.09 percent at 84.312.
It rose as high as 84.519 in early trading, not far from the
July 2013 peak of 84.753. A break there will take it to highs
not seen since July 2010.
The greenback also rose to a six-year high of 106.47 yen
, before retracing to last trade at 106.42.
The euro fell to a fresh 14-month low of $1.2860 in
the European trading session, before recovering a bit to trade
at $1.2912, slightly stronger on the day.
Investors remain broadly short the euro, indicating the euro
zone single currency is likely to continue to fall. Last week it
registered its eighth consecutive week of losses, its worst
losing streak since its introduction in January 1999.
Sterling recovered from a 10-month low on Tuesday after Bank
of England Governor Mark Carney made comments suggesting the
central bank might start to raise rates in the spring.
But the boost was fleeting amid growing worries
that Scotland may vote for independence this month.
Investors had until late August largely ruled out any chance
of Scotland breaking away from the three-century-old union. But
with recent polls indicating the vote is on a knife edge, hedge
funds are scrambling to seek protection from further weakness in
the pound, driving up volatility.
Sterling was last down on the day at $1.6084 after falling
as low as $1.6060.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Paul
Simao and James Dalgleish)