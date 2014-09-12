(Recasts, adds data, changes byline and dateline from previous
LONDON)
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Sept 12 The dollar was steady on
Friday and traded near six-year highs against the yen after data
showed improving U.S. retail sales in August but a drop in
import prices.
The dollar index was headed for a ninth consecutive week of
gains on growing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve may act
sooner to raise interest rates after a run of strong data.
But the currency pared some gains on Friday after a report
showed import prices declined 0.9 percent in August, the largest
drop since November 2013. That offset a solid
report on retail sales for the month.
"The import prices were shockingly low," said Boris
Schlossberg, managing director at BK Asset Management in New
York. "It shows that there are no inflationary pressures in the
economy and makes the market pause over whether the Fed is going
to accelerate its rate hiking schedule."
Consumer confidence data due later Friday was the next
focus.
Some investors have also been taking profits on concerns the
market may have moved too far before next week's highly
anticipated Federal Open Market Committee meeting.
The index, which measures the dollar against a basket
of major currencies, slipped 0.06 percent to 84.252 but is still
on track for the longest winning streak since 1997.
U.S. Treasury yields have also been adjusting to the
prospect of higher rates in more volatile trading. The two-year
yield was not far from a three-year peak of 0.5900
percent set in July.
"The main macro trigger is rising U.S. yields," said Alvin
Tan, a currency strategist at Societe Generale in London.
The dollar touched a high of 107.39 yen, its
strongest since September 2008, and last traded at 107.25, up
0.13 percent on the day.
U.S. dollar strength has also been aided by a worsening
picture in Europe and Japan. The European Central Bank last week
cut rates to new lows and launched an asset purchase program to
ward off deflation.
The Bank of Japan was also expected to launch new stimulus
to address low inflation and a flagging economy.
Sterling hit a one-week high against the dollar after a poll
showed those who intended to vote "No" to Scottish independence
in next Thursday's referendum had clawed back a narrow lead over
secessionists.
But jitters about a breakup of the United Kingdom have sent
the pound sliding more than 2 percent in the past two weeks, and
the cost of hedging against short-term swings in sterling versus
the dollar rose to a four-year high of 15.5 percent on Friday.
Sterling last traded at $1.6243, down 0.07 percent on the
day.
(Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)