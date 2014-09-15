(Updates prices, adds new comment)
* Fed meeting, Scotland independence vote major risks ahead
* China factory output grows at weakest pace in nearly 6
years
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Sept 15 The dollar rose against major
currencies on Monday, bolstered by expectations the Federal
Reserve this week will acknowledge anew improvements in the U.S.
economy and provide fresh details about the U.S. central bank's
looming tightening policy.
The dollar index, a measure of the greenback's value
against six major currencies, has posted weekly gains for nine
straight weeks on evidence the U.S. economy has continued to
gain traction relative to other major nations. The index was
last at 84.259, slightly up on the day.
The Federal Open Market Committee is expected to affirm the
U.S. economy's positive performance on Wednesday, at the end of
the Fed's two-day meeting, plus a possible timeline as to when
interest rates would start rising. Some strategists, however,
said the market could be setting itself up for disappointment.
"There is significant risk that the market may be
miscalculating the degree of hawkishness that the Fed is going
to unleash on Wednesday," said Boris Schlossberg, managing
director of FX Strategy at BK Asset Management in New York.
"The market is utterly convinced the Fed is almost going to
signal the exact beginning of the rate hiking cycle. But I
actually think the Fed will be more cautious and ambiguous."
In late trading, the euro fell 0.2 percent against the
dollar to $1.2938. The dollar also gained against the
Swiss franc, rising 0.2 percent to 0.9353 franc.
Schlossberg believes there is still a great degree of
uncertainty among consumers, specifically with respect to wage
inflation. He added that the Fed would want to see this specific
wage indicator increase before it commits fully to a tightening
cycle.
But should the Fed remove the "considerable time" reference
from its statement on when it might hike rates, that would be
interpreted more hawkishly and set the stage for faster dollar
appreciation, said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst, at
Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.
Sterling, meanwhile, remained on the defensive before
Thursday's referendum on independence for Scotland, with polls
showing the "Yes" and "No" camps pretty much neck-and-neck. A
win for the "Yes" campaign could end the 307-year-old union with
England and lead to the breakup of the United Kingdom.
The pound was softer at $1.6228 and remained
vulnerable after last week's drop to a 10-month low of $1.6052.
The Australian dollar, meanwhile, slid to a six-month low
against the greenback on worries about slower Chinese growth.
Investors took aim at the Aussie, often used as a proxy for
China plays, after data showed Chinese factory output grew at
the weakest pace in nearly six years in August. Growth in other
key sectors also cooled.
The Aussie fell below 90 U.S. cents for the first time since
March 20 to trade at $0.8984, before recovering to
U.S.$0.9030. It has tumbled four cents in the past week.
