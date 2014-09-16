* Dollar in holding pattern ahead of Fed meeting
* Many investors expect Fed to turn hawkish

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Sept 16 The dollar slipped on Tuesday
as investors booked profit on the currency's recent rally ahead
of a Federal Reserve meeting that could potentially turn more
upbeat on the U.S. economy and flag an interest-rate increase
sooner rather than later.
The dollar index, a measure of the greenback's value against
six major currencies, was on track for its 10th weekly gain.
Since May, the index has gained nearly six percent, but on
Tuesday, it dipped 0.1 percent at 84.165.
"What we're seeing is some position-squaring ahead of the
FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee meeting)," said Mark
McCormick, currency strategist, at Credit Agricole in New York.
"But I think what we're prepared for is a sustainable bull
market for the dollar, probably starting later in Q4. The goal
here is to buy the dollar in dips."
The Fed begins the first of a two-day policy-making meeting
on Tuesday and many investors are bracing for language that
could accelerate the timing of the first interest rate hike
since the global financial crisis of 2008.
That expectation spurred a rally last week in the 10-year
U.S. Treasury yield to its largest gain in more than
a year, bolstering the appeal of the dollar, particularly
against the low-yielding yen.
"We expect the Fed to signal that it is on course to finish
bond-buying next month and to raise rates in Q2 2015," said Kit
Juckes, a strategist with Societe Generale in London.
"But we're painfully aware that's a consensus view and also,
that with tomorrow's core CPI inflation expected to dip to 1.8
percent, there is no inflationary threat for the Fed to fight
right now. No wonder dollar bulls are lacking conviction."
Credit Agricole, on the other hand, believes the market is
underpricing the prospect of an earlier-than-expected U.S.
tightening and the Fed could turn more hawkish in its outlook
for rates.
In mid-morning trading, the dollar was down 0.1 percent
against the yen at 107.11 yen, and 0.2 percent weaker
versus the Swiss franc at 0.9333 franc.
The euro, meanwhile, edged higher against the dollar to
$1.2947, hemmed in a $1.2859-$1.2980 range since a
selloff sparked by a European Central Bank interest rate cut
early this month faded.
Keeping pressure on the ECB, the OECD on Monday urged much
more aggressive stimulus to ward off the risk of deflation in a
subdued euro zone.
The Swedish crown, driven to a two-year low after weekend
elections pointed to a left-leaning government, recovered around
a third of a percent while sterling fell back
ahead of Thursday's referendum on Scottish independence.
The pound was last at $1.6220, down 0.1 percent.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)