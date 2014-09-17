* Fed rate projections show faster rate hikes
* But Fed statement expresses labor market concerns
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Sept 17 The dollar jumped to a
six-year high against the yen on Wednesday while the euro
tumbled from five-month peaks after forecasts from the Federal
Reserve showed a faster pace of rate hikes over the next few
years than had been projected in June.
The Fed's statement after a two-day policy meeting remained
cautious, however, sticking to its low-interest-rate pledge for
a "considerable time" and expressing concern about slack in the
labor market, but currency investors focused on the Fed's
interest rate projections.
For the end of next year, the median of the projections was
1.375 percent, compared to 1.125 percent in June, while the
end-2016 projection moved up to 2.875 percent from 2.50 percent.
In addition, 14 of the 17 Fed members now expect an interest
rate increase next year, up from 12 in June.
"The dollar is reacting to the interest rate forecasts,
which were higher," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency
strategist at BNP Paribas in New York. "The Fed statement, on
the other hand, was pretty dovish, but the market has already
priced that in following reports from yesterday."
High interest rates burnish the allure of dollar-denominated
assets.
There were also two dissenters to the Fed decision to keep
its near-zero rate pledge. Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President
Richard Fisher and Philadelphia Fed chief Charles Plosser argued
that the guidance on rates could tie the central bank's hands if
it felt it had to move more quickly to tighten monetary policy.
In late trading, the dollar surged to 108.10 yen, the
highest since mid-September 2008, and was last at 107.78, up 0.7
percent.
The euro slid to $1.2905, down 0.4 percent, after
hitting a five-month high of $1.2981.
The FOMC meeting also provided forecasts for growth,
inflation, and unemployment. Overall, Fed officials were
marginally more pessimistic about growth over the next few years
but more optimistic about unemployment continuing to fall.
With the Fed meeting out of the way, economic fundamentals
should continue to underpin the dollar, analysts said.
"The bottom line remains that it's a matter of time when the
Fed hikes rates next year, not if it does, which continues to
contrast the outlook for the euro zone and Japan where tighter
policy isn't even on the radar," said Joe Manimbo, senior market
analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.
Earlier in the session, U.S. data showed consumer prices
fell last month, which initially weighed on the dollar.
The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index fell 0.2
percent in August as a broad decline in energy prices offset
increases in food and shelter costs, marking the first dip since
April 2013 and below expectations for a flat reading, according
to a Reuters poll of economists.
