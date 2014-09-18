(Recasts, updates prices, adds comment, U.S. data, changes
byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
* U.S. jobless claims fall more than expected
* Sterling volatility jumps as Scots vote on independence
* U.S. housing starts decline in August
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Sept 18 The dollar rose to a more than
six-year peak against the yen on Thursday, after data showed
U.S. jobless claims fell more than expected last week,
reinforcing the market's view that U.S. interest rates will rise
sooner rather than later.
The dollar index, a measure of the greenback's value against
six currencies, climbed to its strongest level in more than four
years, supported by the Federal Reserve's interest rate
forecasts that were higher than those projected in June. The
outlooks were provided after the Fed's monetary policy meeting
on Wednesday.
The Fed's statement and remarks by Fed chair Janet Yellen
about the U.S. economy were a bit more cautious, but that did
not prevent the dollar from rallying.
Some strategists were surprised at the extent of the
dollar's rally and felt market participants have put too much
credence in the rate forecasts, instead of what Fed officials
said.
"I just think that the dollar will be in a consolidation
phase in the short term after yesterday's sharp gains," said
Greg Moore, senior currency strategist, at RBC Capital Markets
in Toronto.
"The fact of the matter is the Fed will still be
data-dependent. Even Janet Yellen yesterday was reluctant to
commit to any rate scenario," he added.
The dollar rose as high as 108.96, the strongest
since late August 2008. It last traded at 108.74, up 0.4
percent.
The U.S. currency's gains extended after the government
reported that initial claims for unemployment benefits dropped
by 36,000 to a seasonally adjusted 280,000 for the week ended
Sept. 13, the lowest since July.
Economists polled by Reuters expected claims to fall to only
305,000 last week. The four-week moving average of claims,
considered a better measure of labor market trends as it irons
out week-to-week volatility, slipped by 4,750 to 299,500.
Separately, a government report showed U.S. housing starts
declined in August, but upward revisions for July offered hope
the housing market was continuing to gradually improve.
The dollar index hit a more than four-year peak of 84.782
and was last at 84.462, up 0.2 percent.
The greenback retraced gains versus the Swiss franc, trading
down 0.4 percent at 0.9369 franc. On Wednesday following
the Fed meeting, the dollar hit a one-year high against the
Swiss currency.
The euro recovered after falling to a 14-month low on
Wednesday versus the dollar to trade 0.2 percent higher at
$1.2893.
Sterling, meanwhile, made more progress, the result of
growing conviction among traders that a "No" vote will prevail
in Thursday's Scottish referendum, heading off the threat of a
shock to the UK political and financial status quo.
The pound was last up 0.6 percent at $1.6376.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe)