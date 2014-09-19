(Updates prices, adds comment)

* Dollar index rises again on U.S. rate support

* Scotland to stay in UK but pound falls on profit-taking

* Yen hits six-year low vs dollar, sterling

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Sept 19 The dollar gained against a basket of major currencies on Friday, posting its 10th consecutive week of gains, as investors bet U.S. interest rates would rise more quickly than had been expected.

Some market participants, however, said the dollar's move was overdone and its rally should pause fairly soon. Fundamentally, the dollar seemed to be getting just a marginal boost from positive U.S. economic news, they added.

"I just think we've come a long way very quickly here and the dollar doesn't seem to be getting incremental support from positive developments," said Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at TD Securities in Toronto.

"This will be the 10th week of gains for the dollar index and it's unusual to see consecutive weekly gains extend beyond more than that. If we are going to stop anywhere, this may be a good point to slow down in this rally."

The dollar index was last at 84.753, up 0.5 percent, its best daily gain in nearly two weeks.

David Rodriguez, quantitative strategist at DailyFX.com, a unit of retail FX broker FXCM in New York, echoed Osborne's sentiment. He said FXCM's FX volume data showed euro selling and U.S. dollar buying have slowed significantly despite the fact that the euro hit a 14-month low against the dollar, of $1.2832 . It last traded at $1.2835, down 0.7 percent.

"A drop in enthusiasm could naturally turn into revulsion, and the dollar could turn lower in a hurry," said Rodriguez.

The greenback was up 0.2 percent at 108.95 yen after scaling a six-year high at 109.45 yen. The dollar has posted gains for three straight weeks.

Osborne added that the Federal Reserve's interest rate forecasts released on Wednesday only served to confuse the market.

"I just thought that the shift in the U.S. rate forecasts was marginal and the Fed is still very much data-dependent. If the U.S. jobs number for some reason weakens from here on, then those rate forecasts will change too," Osborne said.

Sterling is the other big mover in the market, jumping to a two-week high against the dollar and a two-year peak versus the euro, after Scotland voted in a referendum to stay within the United Kingdom.

However, the pound fell back on profit-taking in New York trading.

Analysts pointed to issues such as promises for more powers to Scotland that could open up the prospects for some constitutional changes to next May's general election as risk factors for the pound. These could add some uncertainty to UK growth prospects and tie sterling down in the near term.

Earlier, sterling jumped to $1.6525, its highest since Sept. 2. It was last down 0.6 percent at $1.6307.

Sterling eased from a two-year high of 78.10 pence per euro to trade at 78.67. It had also hit a six-year high against the yen before slipping back. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)