* U.S. Q3 GDP up 3.5 percent, above forecast
* Dollar spikes to 3-1/2-week high but drops back
* Inflation data from Germany bodes ill for euro
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Oct 30 The dollar on Thursday extended
recent gains to a 3-1/2-week high, boosted by unexpectedly
strong third-quarter U.S. economic growth and a newly hawkish
tone from the Federal Reserve.
A U.S. Commerce Department report showed third-quarter gross
domestic product grew by 3.5 percent versus the Reuters 3.0
percent mean forecast of economists.
The data backed up Wednesday's bullish statement on the U.S.
economy by the Fed and added to buying momentum that has lifted
the dollar over 8 percent on a trade-weighted basis since July.
However, the dollar's spike higher was quickly dulled as the
market looked deeper into the data.
"We see a much lower-than-expected reading on consumer
spending. We saw a drop in imports and while that did bolster
the net trade number for GDP, it did suggest that domestic
demand was likely weaker than previous quarters in Q3," said
Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign
Exchange, a currency brokerage in Washington, D.C.
"However given yesterday's Fed statement and given the fact
that the dollar has considerable (upward) momentum I think the
market may overlook some of the details of the report and just
continue to view the U.S. economy as growing solidly and
certainly faster than most of its major rivals," he said.
The trade-weighted U.S. dollar index, which measures
the value of the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose
to a 3-1/2-week high of 86.491 before falling to 86.059, a gain
of 0.12 percent on the day.
Wednesday's Fed statement, which also included the end of
the Fed's quantitative easing bond-buying stimulus program,
focused on a U.S. economic recovery that is largely on track
with improving labor markets.
Contrasted against the moribund outlook for Europe's
economy, the euro fell to a 3-1/2-week low of $1.2548. It has
since cut those losses to $1.2600, a loss of 0.25 percent on the
day.
The dollar touched 109.35 yen before pulling back to 109, a
rise of 0.11 percent.
Japan's central bank meets on Friday while the European
Central Bank's next meeting is Nov. 6.
Concerns about disinflation in Europe grew after German
annualized inflation data slowed to a 0.7 percent gain in
October, the lowest reading since May.
This increases the contrast between the strengthening of the
U.S. economy and the overall upward trend in market interest
rates against the expectation of more monetary easing policies
in Europe. Ultimately that would be negative for the euro.
On Friday, euro zone inflation data is forecast for an
annual 0.4 percent reading, up from 0.3 percent in September.
The ECB has grappled with low inflation this year,
lowering rates to near zero and talked the euro lower to ward
off disinflation.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam, Larry King and James Dalgleish)