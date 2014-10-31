(Updates with New York open, comment; dateline previously
LONDON)
* BoJ's surprise could put pressure on ECB to ease
* Euro struggles vs dollar, euro zone inflation in-line
* Dollar index extends reaches fresh four-year highs
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Oct 31 The yen plunged to a near
seven-year low against the U.S. dollar on Friday, putting it on
track for its worst day in 18 months, after the Bank of Japan
shocked financial markets with an aggressive easing of its
monetary policy.
In addition to the BoJ's decision on Friday to expand its
purchases of Japanese government bonds, an announcement by the
country's government pension fund that it would increase its
holdings of foreign and domestic shares further eroded the yen's
position.
Ahead of Friday's developments, BoJ already had a massive
monetary stimulus plan in place designed to address decades of
deflationary pressures and low economic growth.
While some investors had expected some easing, most had
thought any additional action was months away as Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda had voiced optimism over the Japanese economic
outlook even after soft economic data.
Japan's monetary policies are moving in the opposite
direction of the hawkish policy tone adopted earlier this week
by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which drove market expectations
that the Fed will increase U.S. interest rates sooner than
previously forecast.
In New York trade, the dollar surged 3 percent to 112.47 yen
, its highest level since Dec. 31, 2007. The dollar is on
track for its biggest one-day move against the yen since April
2013.
There are two elements working in favor of a stronger
dollar, says Win Thin, currency strategist at Brown Brothers
Harriman in New York. "On one side you have firm U.S. data and
the Fed on track to hike next year. On the other side you have
the BoJ's aggressive dovish move and the expectations that the
ECB is going to have to do more in light of the weak data.
That's driving euro/dollar down."
The European Central Bank had remained more hesitant in the
face of deteriorating economic data in the euro zone. And the
0.4 percent rise in consumer prices in October announced on
Friday lowered expectations the ECB will ease policy at its
meeting next week.
The euro fell to a 26-month low of $1.2484 before
paring losses to trade just above the $1.25 level, down 0.83
percent on the day. Against the yen, the euro traded up 2
percent, to 140.46 yen, having earlier reached a six-week high
of 140.70 yen.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six major currencies, reached a four-year high of
87.133.
Gareth Berry, a currency analyst with UBS, said both the
BoJ's monetary easing and the announcement by the Government
Pension Investment Fund are likely to propel dollar/yen higher,
taking the pair closer to their three-month forecast of 115 yen.
"We doubt it would escape investor attention that, with the
BoJ buying at a faster pace with near-immediate effect, an early
start to GPIF diversification could be more likely," he wrote.
