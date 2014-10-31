(Updates with late New York prices, adds comment)
* Dollar supported by BoJ's easing, Fed's hawkish tone
* Euro struggles vs dollar; euro zone inflation in-line
* Dollar index hits four-year high
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Oct 31 The yen plunged to a near
seven-year low against the U.S. dollar on Friday, putting it on
track for its worst day in 18 months, after the Bank of Japan
shocked financial markets with an aggressive easing of its
monetary policy.
In addition to the BoJ's decision to expand its already
massive monetary stimulus plan, an announcement by the country's
government pension fund that it would increase its holdings of
foreign and domestic shares added to yen selling.
Japan is aiming to reverse decades of deflation and subpar
growth.
While some easing by Japan's central bank had been expected,
most investors thought any action was months away as Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda had voiced optimism over the Japanese economic
outlook even after soft economic data.
The dollar rose as much as 3 percent to 112.47 yen,
its highest level since Dec. 31, 2007. In late New York trade it
was up 2.77 percent at 112.22 yen, for its best day since April
2013. For the week, the dollar is up 3.77 percent versus the
yen.
"If the yen keeps weakening, watch for formal political
appeals to stabilize the yen's value from non-exporting, small
and medium-sized enterprises and from power utilities whose
nuclear capacity is still offline," analysts at Eurasia Group
wrote clients on Friday.
"If yen depreciation accelerates rapidly and looks to falls
below 120/dollar, the Japanese government would likely intervene
to put a floor under it," they said.
DOLLAR GETS SUPPORT FROM ALL SIDES
Japan's monetary policies are moving in the opposite
direction indicated by the hawkish policy tone adopted this week
by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Fed's comment on the economy as
it ended its bond-buying program raised expectations that the
U.S. central bank will increase interest rates sooner than
previously forecast.
There are two elements working in favor of a stronger
dollar, said Win Thin, currency strategist at Brown Brothers
Harriman in New York.
"On one side you have firm U.S. data and the Fed on track to
hike next year." he said. "On the other side you have the BoJ's
aggressive dovish move and the expectations that the ECB is
going to have to do more in light of the weak data. That's
driving euro/dollar down."
The European Central Bank has been more hesitant to throw
open the monetary spigots in the face of deteriorating euro zone
economic data. And the 0.4 percent rise in consumer prices in
October announced on Friday lowered expectations the ECB will
ease policy at its meeting next week.
The euro hit a 26-month low against the dollar on Friday, at
$1.2484, before settling near $1.2533, off 0.62 percent
on the day and down 1.07 percent for the week. The euro
rose 2.11 percent against the yen, to 140.61 yen, after earlier
hitting a six-week high of 140.70 yen.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six major currencies, reached a four-year high of 87.133
before paring gains to trade at 86.89, up 0.86 percent.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London, and Shinichi
Saoshiro and Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo; Editing by Leslie Adler)