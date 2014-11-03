(Updates with New York open, adds US data, adds comment,
* Dollar spikes above 114 yen for 1st time in 7 yrs
* Euro falls to lowest versus dollar in more than 2 yrs
* Dollar index hits four-year high
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Nov 3 The dollar topped 114 yen on
Monday, its highest level in nearly seven years, extending gains
spurred by the Bank of Japan's surprise decision last week to
boost its already massive bond-buying stimulus in an effort to
lift a moribund economy.
Broad-based dollar buying has been a trend in the last few
months, bringing the dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, to a fresh four-year high.
In New York trade, the greenback was given a brief push
higher on an Institute of Supply Management report showing
manufacturing expanding more than expected in October.
However, this was juxtaposed against two
weaker-than-expected reports, one from financial data firm
Markit saying U.S. manufacturing slowed in October to its lowest
rate since July, and another from the U.S. Commerce Department
stating U.S. construction spending fell for a second straight
month in September.
Sellers also targeted the euro, which slipped to a new
two-year low against the dollar ahead of a European Central Bank
meeting later this week, which will be watched closely for any
indication that policy will be eased further to shore up the
euro zone's stuttering economy.
The dollar hit a new four-year high against a basket of
major currencies of 87.400, adding to gains made last
week on the BoJ's decision and the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy
statement that was less dovish than expected.
The dollar surged to 114.20, its highest since
December 2007, before slipping back to 114.04, a gain of 1.55
percent on the day.
"Today is more about position adjustment, as there are no
real big headlines. It seems more of some people trying to get
into this rally before year-end because we really just have one
more month to go for the year's trading," said Lane Newman,
director of foreign exchange at ING Capital Markets in New York.
EURO WEAK BEFORE ECB
In a sign of just how bearish sentiment is against the yen,
the struggling euro touched a seven-month high of 142.56 yen, up
1.15 percent on the day..
But against the dollar, the euro fell to as low as $1.2441
in Asian trading, its weakest since August 2012. It was
last trading at $1.2487, down 0.28 percent on the day.
Euro zone manufacturing activity expanded slightly slower
than first thought last month as further discounts at the
factory gate failed to drive up new orders, a business survey
showed on Monday.
Traders suspect the euro will stay on the defensive in the
lead-up to the European Central Bank policy review on Thursday.
"We've had surprises from central banks last week in the
form of (the) Riksbank and the Bank of Japan, and pressure is
obviously on the ECB," said Mitul Kotecha, head of FX strategy,
Asia-Pacific for Barclays in Singapore.
