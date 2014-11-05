(New throughout, updates prices and market activity to New York
trading; new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
* US election results lifts dollar, euro wariness ahead of
ECB
* Greenback at fresh 7 year highs against yen
* Dollar index holds near 4-1/2 year high
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Nov 5 The dollar rose on Wednesday,
extending multi-year highs after Republicans in mid-term
elections won control over both chambers of the U.S. Congress
for the first time since 2006, lifting investor expectations for
more pro-business policies.
Chances for less political gridlock boosted the greenback
with hopes that this might spur an economic recovery in which
the U.S. unemployment rate has fallen to 5.9 percent.
The dollar extended its months-long run to hit a seven-year
high against the Japanese yen. The euro slid to a 26-month low
against the greenback and the Australian dollar collapsed nearly
2 percent.
In mid-morning New York trade, the dollar index hit a 4-1/2
year peak of 87.606 against a basket of currencies.
"The decisive Republican win might help reduce political
gridlock on Capitol Hill and that is a positive for the dollar
because it can tamp down on political uncertainty," said Joe
Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business
Solutions in Washington, D.C.
"With the GOP in control on Capitol hill that could be
viewed as more constructive for the economy and viewed as more
pro-business," he said.
Republicans seized control of the U.S. Senate in a blow to
President Barack Obama that will curb his legislative agenda in
his last two years in office.
U.S. private employers added more jobs than expected in
October, payrolls processor ADP reported. Friday's October U.S.
jobs report is expected to show an unchanged unemployment rate
of 5.90 percent. On the negative side, the pace of growth in the
U.S. services sector slowed more than expected.
However, the expectation that U.S. monetary policy will
tighten and the U.S. economy is on a general upward trajectory
is keeping the dollar's gains intact.
The dollar climbed to a high of 114.84 yen before slipping
back to 114.51 yen for a gain of 0.85 percent. The yen
hit a 30-year low against the Swiss franc of 119.16.
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank
is ready to do more to hit its 2 percent price goal and boost
the economy. He stressed the BOJ will do whatever it takes to
hit the target in two years and vanquish nearly two decades of
grinding deflation.
The euro slid to a fresh low of $1.2458, before
stabilizing around $1.2483, down 0.50 percent on the day.
The euro's struggles continued a day ahead of a European
Central Bank meeting on Thursday. Investor expect the central
bank to hold off on fresh policy action despite more evidence of
a struggling economy.
The euro fell to a two-year low of 1.2033 francs,
not far from the Swiss central bank's floor of 1.20 francs
imposed in September 2011.
The Australian dollar slumped nearly 2 percent to US$0.8566,
its worst one day performance since June 2013. The Aussie dollar
has suffered losses given its close ties to the Chinese economy
which is showing signs of weakness along with the plunge in
commodities prices, a major factor that helps determine its
value.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by
David Gregorio)