By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Nov 5 The dollar rose on Wednesday,
extending multi-year highs after Republicans won control over
both chambers of the U.S. Congress for the first time since
2006, lifting investor expectations for more pro-business
policies.
Chances for a reduction in political gridlock boosted the
greenback on hopes this might spur more economic recovery. An
improving U.S. economy, with the unemployment rate at 5.9
percent, its lowest point since mid-2008, sharply contrasts with
the moribund economies of Japan and the euro zone.
Republicans seized control of the U.S. Senate, a blow to
President Barack Obama that will curb his legislative agenda in
his last two years in office.
"The decisive Republican win might help reduce political
gridlock on Capitol Hill and that is a positive for the dollar
because it can tamp down on political uncertainty," said Joe
Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business
Solutions in Washington, D.C.
The dollar extended its months-long run to hit a seven-year
high against the Japanese yen. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda undercut the yen, saying the central bank is ready to do
more to hit its 2 percent goal and boost the economy out of two
decades of grinding deflation.
The dollar hit a seven-year high of 114.84 yen before
slipping back to 114.72 yen for a 1 percent gain. The yen
hit a 30-year low against the Swiss franc of 119.16.
Ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank meeting, the euro
slid back toward Monday's 26-month low of $1.2441, according to
Thomson Reuters data. It traded at $1.2479, off 0.53 percent on
the day, and up from the session low $1.2456.
Investors expect the ECB to hold off on fresh policy action
despite more evidence of a struggling economy.
"We don't expect a policy move, but a strong signal that the
ECB will reach its balance sheet target and lift inflation
expectations. I think if (ECB chief Mario Draghi) hints that
other policy options are open, that would be sufficient to
weaken the euro," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist
at BNP Paribas in New York.
In late New York trade, the dollar index hit a 4-1/2 year
peak of 87.606 against a basket of currencies.
U.S. private employers added more jobs than expected in
October, payrolls processor ADP reported. Friday's October U.S.
jobs report is expected to show an unchanged unemployment rate
of 5.90 percent. On the negative side, the pace of growth in the
U.S. services sector slowed more than expected.
The expectation that U.S. monetary policy will tighten and
the U.S. economy is on a general upward trajectory is keeping
the dollar's gains intact.
"Both the ADP and the employment component of
non-manufacturing ISM, pointing to a strong non-farm payroll
number on Friday," said Serebriakov.
The Australian dollar slumped nearly 2 percent to US$0.8561,
its worst one-day performance since June 2013. The Aussie dollar
has suffered losses given its close ties to the Chinese economy,
which is showing signs of weakness along with the plunge in
commodities prices, a major factor that helps determine its
value.
A rebound in oil prices, a major influence on the Canadian
dollar, helped pull the loonie off its near 5-1/2 year low
against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. The greenback was down
0.16 percent at C$1.1393, having reached a peak of C$1.1466
.
