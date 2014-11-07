(Updates with late New York prices, adds comment, detail)

* Dollar slides on profit-taking but still up for the week

* U.S. October payrolls report below estimate but solid

* Euro slips to fresh 26-month low before rebounding

* Dollar off Thursday's seven-year high vs yen

By Daniel Bases

NEW YORK, Nov 7 The dollar fell on Friday after a solid but below-expectation October U.S. jobs report as investors took profits on the greenback's months-long rally that has taken it to multi-year highs in anticipation of tighter U.S. monetary policy next year.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls grew at a fairly brisk 214,000 pace, but this was under economists' forecasts for 231,000. The jobless rate dropped to a fresh six-year low of 5.8 percent.

"The reaction to the data is an indication that the market is running tired of the dollar up-move. The market is quite long of dollars and needs perfection to move higher. This data, if we had seen this three months ago, would have the dollar rallying. This is a solid report," said Greg Anderson, global head of FX strategy for BMO Capital Markets in New York.

Tighter monetary policy in the United States would put the dollar at a yield advantage against its counterparts as investors hunt for better returns.

Currency markets gyrated after the jobs numbers, with the euro slipping briefly to a fresh 26-month low at $1.2357 before rising 0.58 percent to $1.2445. For the week, however, the euro is down 0.63 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"Today's data is being blamed a little bit more than it should for dollar weakness. It is an excuse to take some profits on a nice rally following Thursday's dovish ECB," said John Doyle, director of markets at Washington, D.C-based Tempus Inc.

The euro is plumbing these lows following Thursday's renewed pledge by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi to take the steps necessary to support the struggling euro zone economy.

"The ECB increased its dovish rhetoric, including a reference to its balance-sheet size in the bank's main statement, which suggests there is general agreement on the Governing Council for this emphasis. That will keep the euro under pressure, we believe," Morgan Stanley said in a note.

The dollar fell 0.66 percent to 114.44 yen, pulling back from Thursday's seven-year peak of 115.49 yen, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The Bank of Japan's renewed vigor at loosening monetary policy in hopes of boosting inflation and economic growth has weighed on the yen. The dollar is up 1.90 percent for the week against the yen.

The U.S. dollar index, measuring the greenback against a basket of currencies, reached 88.19, its highest since June 2010 before slipping back to 87.55, a loss of 0.52 percent. However, the index is up 0.74 percent for the week and nearly 12 percent from May.

Both the International Monetary Fund and the United States encouraged the ECB and the BoJ toward greater monetary stimulus during a conference of central bankers in Paris on Friday. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and James Dalgleish)