* Euro falls after Nowotny says QE has valuable role
* Investors look ahead to December Fed meeting
(Updates prices, adds details)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Dec 8 The dollar dropped from a
seven-year high against the yen and a two-year peak versus the
euro on Monday, as investors consolidated gains made following a
strong U.S. jobs report that is expected to trigger an interest
rate increase next year.
The greenback's outlook remained upbeat despite Monday's
fall. Investors were already looking ahead to the December
monetary policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve next week,
watching for a change in the statement's language to a more
hawkish tone.
The dollar posted its largest one-day loss against the yen
since mid-October, falling after four straight days of gains. On
the year, however, the dollar was still up 14 percent.
The U.S. currency's losses were in line with the drop in
Treasury debt yields and stocks. The benchmark U.S. 10-year note
yield was last at 2.24 percent, down from 2.31 percent last
Friday.
"We're drifting off in the dollar and this is just
consolidation," said Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at
TD Securities in Toronto. "All the signs point to a stronger
dollar. Oil prices are down, we have a Fed meeting next week and
some are pointing to a possible change in language."
Earlier in the session, the dollar soared to a fresh
two-year high against the euro, a seven-year high versus the yen
and touched a five-year peak versus a currency basket. It also
rose to its highest in 15 months versus the pound.
The euro stumbled after Ewald Nowotny, the Austrian central
bank chief, said government bond buying could be valuable in
addressing the "massive" weakening of the euro zone economy.
The euro fell to a low of $1.2247 after Nowotny's comments,
but was last up 0.4 percent at $1.2332.
"Markets are pretty much pricing in a Fed rate hike by the
middle of 2015 and a growing likelihood of the ECB unleashing
full scale QE (quantitative easing) in the months ahead," said
Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business
Solutions in Washington.
The dollar surged to 121.84 yen, before falling 0.8
percent to 120.52 yen. Japan's national election on Dec. 14 is
seen as likely to give a boost to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and
reflationary policies that should further weaken the yen.
The dollar index climbed as high as 89.550, its
highest since March 2009. The index was last at 89.047, down 0.3
percent.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe and Chizu Nomiyama)