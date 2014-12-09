(Updates prices, adds quote)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Dec 9 The dollar tumbled on Tuesday, posting its largest one-day loss against the yen in eight months, as investors sought the Japanese currency's safety amid uncertainty in Greece and the weak trend in oil prices.

Investors tend to buy the yen in times of geopolitical or economic stress, but the overall outlook for the Japanese currency stayed downbeat as the economy is still in the midst of massive quantitative easing. Sliding global stocks, a result of soft oil prices and poor Chinese data on Monday, prompted investors, who had sold the yen in recent days, to cover their positions.

Oil though has recovered from five-year lows hit earlier on Tuesday.

"We're seeing a broad pullback in risk appetite given weak oil prices and concerns about Greece and this has supported the yen," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

The dollar fell for a second straight day as investors booked more profits on sharp gains the past few weeks. Investors, however, remained upbeat about the dollar, with the U.S. economy inching closer to its first interest rate increase since the global financial crisis.

Cautious comments from Federal Reserve policymakers late Monday have also taken some shine out of the dollar's luster.

Dennis Lockhart, Atlanta Federal Reserve president, said he was in no rush to drop the Fed's pledge to keep rates near zero for a "considerable time", while San Francisco Fed chief John Williams said the phrase was still appropriate.

Still, Esiner believes the Fed will have to change its language at the next policy meeting given last Friday's robust U.S. jobs report. That should keep the dollar's strong momentum intact, he said. He added that both Lockhart and Williams are non-voting members of the Federal Open Market Committee this year.

Against the yen, the dollar dropped 1.1 percent to 119.40 yen, pulling further away from a seven-year high set on Monday.

The dollar also fell 0.6 percent against the Swiss franc, another safe-haven currency, to trade at 0.9708 franc.

The euro rose 0.5 percent to $1.2376, but was not far from a 28-month low of $1.2247 hit on Monday.

The currency showed little reaction to early presidential elections being called in Greece, though Greek bond yields moved sharply higher.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar fell 0.4 percent to 88.684, having hit a five-year high on Monday. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Meredith Mazzilli)