* Risk aversion still up as yen gains for third day
* Political uncertainty in Greece weighs on markets
* Adjustment in long dollar positions continues
(Updates prices, adds quote)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Dec 10 The U.S. dollar fell against
the yen for a third straight session on Wednesday as risk
appetite diminished amid worries about Greece and the outlook
for China, the world's second-largest economy.
The greenback has lost about 3 percent versus the yen the
last three days, moving away from a seven-year peak above 121
yen hit on Monday, in its worst three-day loss in 1-1/2 years.
Investors tend to buy the highly liquid yen in times of
geopolitical or economic uncertainty.
The dollar has been broadly weaker, with traders taking
advantage of a quiet week to cash in on recent sharp currency
gains.
"Swelling risk appetite, embodied by a relentless push
upward in the S&P 500, and a firming U.S. dollar have been the
defining market themes in 2014," said Ilya Spivak, currency
strategist at DailyFX.com.
"Profit-taking on these trades ahead of the calendar turn to
2015 would imply a parallel downturn in the greenback and the
benchmark stock index. The two now have a positive correlation."
Still investors viewed the dollar's pullback as temporary.
The dollar's outlook remained bright, with the U.S. being the
only developed economy on the verge of its first rate increase
in six years.
There were also concerns about Greece. The Greek government
has brought forward to next week a presidential vote that will
force nearly two dozen independent lawmakers to decide whether
to side with Prime Minister Antonis Samaras' pro-bailout cabinet
or with leftist radicals who have vowed to tear up the bailout.
That decision prompted the steepest daily fall in Greek
stocks on Tuesday in more than a quarter century.
In late trading, the dollar fell 0.8 percent to 118.70 yen
. At one point on Tuesday, it dropped more than two
percent to 117.90 in a sharp turnaround from the seven-year peak
of 121.86 set on Monday.
The euro was up 0.5 percent at $1.2433, still below a
high of $1.2447 struck on Tuesday.
The U.S. dollar index was down 0.4 percent at 88.312,
still not far from a five-year high just below 89 touched last
Monday.
The Norwegian crown, meanwhile, fell to its lowest in over
five years against the euro due to falling oil prices and
investors betting Norway's central bank will flag further easing
on Thursday.
The euro rose 1.1 percent to 8.9090 crowns, its
highest since mid-2009.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)