(Updates market action, changes byline, dateline, previous
TOKYO)
* Dollar edges back toward multi-year highs versus yen, euro
* Trading seen staying subdued with some key markets still
closed
* Japan inflation slows, highlights BOJ's struggles
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Dec 26 The dollar rose against the yen
and euro on Friday in scant volume, with many major markets
still closed after the Christmas holiday.
The greenback climbed to near a 7-1/2-year peak against the
yen and close to a 2-1/2-year high versus the euro based on the
view the U.S. economy is expanding at a fast enough clip that
the Federal Reserve could consider ending its near-zero
interest-rate policy in mid-2015, analysts said.
"You have to be long-term bullish on the dollar next year.
There's going to be a dip-buying mentality" said Rob Zukowski,
senior technical analyst at 4Cast Ltd. based in New York.
Data on Tuesday that showed the U.S. economy growing at its
fastest quarterly pace in 11 years underscored the divergence in
paths between the world's largest economy and those of Japan and
Europe, where monetary policy is expected to remain loose to
stimulate growth and ward off deflation.
Data released on Friday highlighted some of the struggle the
Bank of Japan faces. The year-on-year rise in Japan's core
consumer prices slowed to 2.7 percent in November from 2.9
percent in October amid the recent decline in crude oil prices.
Widening differentials between U.S. and record-low Japanese
and German yields should favor the dollar as more traders return
from holidays.
U.S. two-year Treasuries yield held a 0.84
percentage point premium over the comparable German Schatz yield
, which was the largest since early 2007. It held a
0.75 point yield premium over two-year Japanese government debt
, the biggest since May 2010, according to Reuters
data
After a dip to 120.08 yen the dollar was up 0.3
percent at 120.45, within sight of a 7-1/2-year high of 121.860
set on Dec. 7 on the EBS trading system.
The dollar also took back some ground against the euro after
two days on the retreat.
The euro inched down 0.4 percent to $1.2172,
edging back towards a 28-month trough of $1.2165 reached on
Tuesday in reaction to the unexpectedly strong U.S.
third-quarter gross domestic product growth.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value
against a basket of currencies, was up 0.1 percent at 90.047. On
Tuesday, it hit 90.159, the strongest since March 2006.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 9:57AM (1457 GMT)
RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Description Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.2170 $1.2221 -0.42% -11.46% +1.2227 +1.2169
Dollar/Yen JPY= 120.4200 120.0800 +0.28% +14.52% +120.4500 +120.1200
Euro/Yen EURJPY= 146.58 146.72 -0.10% +1.01% +147.0300 +146.4900
Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9879 0.9843 +0.37% +10.65% +0.9883 +0.9835
Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.5552 1.5537 +0.10% -6.06% +1.5567 +1.5538
Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.1611 1.1624 -0.11% +9.33% +1.1628 +1.1605
Australian/Doll AUD= 0.8119 0.8111 +0.10% -8.91% +0.8132 +0.8107
ar
Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.2026 1.2027 -0.01% -2.00% +1.2030 +1.2021
Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.7824 0.7848 -0.31% -5.70% +0.7857 +0.7824
NZ Dollar/Dolar NZD= 0.7746 0.7735 +0.14% -5.61% +0.7764 +0.7731
Dollar/Norway NOK= 7.4481 7.4350 +0.18% +22.78% +7.4751 +7.4247
Euro/Norway EURNOK= 9.0661 9.0860 -0.22% +8.72% +9.1370 +9.0410
Dollar/Sweden SEK= 7.8457 7.8116 +0.12% +22.16% +7.8598 +7.7890
Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 9.5499 9.5385 +0.12% +7.71% +9.5709 +9.5163
All spots FX=
Tokyo spots AFX=
Europe spots EFX=
Volatilities FXVOL=
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX World central bank news
CEN
Economic Forecasts... ECON Official rates...INT/RATE
Forex Diary.......MI/DIARY Top events........M/DIARY
Diaries...........DIARY Diaries Index........IND/DIARY
Press Digests.....PRESS Polls on G7 economies..SURVEY/
European markets......MARKETS/))
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by
Eric Meijer and James Dalgleish)