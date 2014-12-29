* Dollar hits fresh highs against euro, Swiss franc
* U.S. monetary policy divergence continues to lift dollar
* Dollar gains against yen after stimulus package
* Greek lawmakers fail to elect president
(Updates prices, adds analyst comment)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Dec 29 The U.S. dollar hit fresh highs
against the euro not touched in nearly 29 months on Monday as
traders expecting tighter monetary policy in the United States
compared to other economies saw little reason to halt this
year's rally in the greenback.
The euro fell to $1.2142 against the dollar, its lowest
level in nearly 29 months, on the continued belief that the
Federal Reserve may raise interest rates as soon as next year
while other economies are putting looser policies into effect.
Divergence between the Fed's path toward rate hikes, which
are expected to boost the dollar by driving investment flows
into the United States, and stimulative policies in Europe,
Japan, and Switzerland have helped the dollar gain nearly 13
percent this year against a basket of major currencies.
"The dollar bull rally isn't over yet," said Kathy Lien,
managing director at BK Asset Management in New York.
Traders saw little reason to reverse that trade heading into
year-end, especially given the potential for volatility amid
thin trading volumes. The Japanese government's approval on
Saturday of a $29 billion stimulus package also reinforced bets
that the dollar will benefit from tighter policies.
The latest Japanese stimulus was unveiled two weeks after a
massive election victory by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling
coalition gave him a fresh mandate to push through his
"Abenomics" stimulus policies.
"Abenomics is back on track," said Thierry Albert Wizman,
global interest rates and currencies strategist at Macquarie Ltd
in New York.
The dollar had earlier slipped against the euro after
traders took profits on short euro positions following an
anticipated failure in Greece to elect a new president, which
put the country's bailout program at risk.
Activity was thin ahead of the New Year holiday, with many
traders having closed out positions. Japanese markets will be
shut from Wednesday to Friday and will reopen next Monday.
The euro was last down 0.2 percent against the dollar
at $1.2151. The dollar was last up 0.22 percent against the yen
at 120.67 yen. The dollar was up 0.21 percent against the
Swiss franc at 0.9898 franc.
The dollar hit a 29-month high against the franc of 0.9907
franc. The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.20
percent at 90.21 after hitting a fresh, nearly nine-year high of
90.265.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index
closed up 0.09 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Jemima
Kelly and Sam Wilkin in London; Editing by Dan Grebler and
Jonathan Oatis)