By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Jan 2 The U.S. dollar hit its highest
against the euro in 4-1/2 years on Friday and reached parity
with the Swiss franc after comments from European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi underscored the divergence between
European and U.S. monetary policy.
The euro fell to $1.2002, its lowest since June 2010,
after Draghi told the German financial newspaper Handelsblatt
that the ECB was less likely to preserve price stability than it
was six months ago, suggesting it was ready to take bolder steps
on monetary stimulus early this year.
"Markets and commentators have been talking about this for
ages, but to hear it from the horse's mouth has had a clear
effect on the euro," said David Rodriguez, a quantitative
strategist at DailyFX.com, a unit of retail FX broker FXCM in
New York.
The euro zone single currency was also hurt by disappointing
euro zone manufacturing data. The dollar index, which
measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies,
hit a fresh nearly nine-year high of 91.131 and notched its
third straight weekly gain.
The contrast between the U.S. Federal Reserve's path toward
rate increases and looser policies in Europe and Japan boosted
the dollar last year, and many analysts anticipate that
divergence in policy to fuel a continued dollar rally in
2015.
The dollar hit parity, or equal value, with the Swiss franc
for the first time in over four years. Draghi's comments put
pressure on Switzerland's central bank to ease further in order
to maintain a 1.20-franc-per-euro limit, said Alan Ruskin,
global head of currency strategy at Deutsche Bank in New York.
The SNB imposed that limit in 2011, when the currency's
strength squeezed exporters and threatened deflation. The SNB
eased policy on Dec. 18, when it said it would impose an
interest rate of -0.25 percent on some large deposits held by
investors in francs.
The euro was last down 0.82 percent against the dollar at
$1.2003. The dollar was last up 0.7 percent against the Swiss
franc at 1 franc. The dollar was up 0.58 percent against
the yen at 120.46 yen after hitting a more than one-week
high against the Japanese currency of 120.74 yen.
Sterling hit a 17-month low of $1.5328 after data
showed British manufacturing expanded less than expected in
December.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index
closed mostly flat.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Anirban Nag
in London; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Meredith Mazzilli)