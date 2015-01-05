(Updates prices)
* Euro falls as low as $1.18605, then steadies
* Euro hurt by Greek politics, monetary policy divergence
* Dollar index hits nine-year high, pound hits 17-month low
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Jan 5 The euro tumbled to near a
nine-year low on Monday, undercut by growing concerns that Greek
parliamentary elections will result in a left-wing government
that will aim to cancel austerity measures along with a big
portion of Greece's debt.
The left-wing Syriza party holds a narrowing lead ahead of
Greece's Jan. 25 general election over the conservative New
Democracy party, opinion polls show. New Democracy imposed
unpopular budget cuts under Greece's bailout deal.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said that her
government was interested in stabilizing the euro bloc and
retaining all of its members, including Greece.
Expectations for monetary policy easing in the euro zone,
the opposite of a trend toward tightening policy in the United
States, also cast a pall over the euro.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of currencies, hit a nine-year high of 91.775 before
easing to 91.342, still up 0.30 percent on the day.
"Markets expected further euro weakness this year and now
with worries on the rise about Greece, that has compounded euro
bearishness," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western
Union Business Solutions in Washington, DC.
The euro traded as low as $1.18605 on the EBS trading
platform in early Asian trade before steadying at
$1.19445, a loss of 0.48 percent.
Manimbo said a break through $1.18 for the euro leaves it
vulnerable to a drop to around the $1.1640 area, where there
looks to be more support.
The euro's decline coincides with data showing German
inflation slowed to its lowest levels in over five years in
December. That raises pressure on European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi to unveil unconventional measures to ward
off a deflationary spiral.
U.S. Federal Reserve minutes on Wednesday will be parsed for
clues on when the central bank will drop its pledge to keep
interest rates low for a considerable time.
Against the yen, the euro hit a two-month low of 142.27 yen
before stabilizing around 142.81 yen, a loss of 1.25
percent on the day. The dollar dropped 0.73 percent to 119.60
yen.
Sterling was down 0.48 percent at $1.5252, having earlier
fallen to a 17-month low of $1.5199 in New York trade. Against
the Swiss currency, the dollar rose to a more than four-year
high of 1.0108 Swiss francs.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Editing by
Louise Ireland, John Stonestreet, Peter Galloway and Dan
Grebler)