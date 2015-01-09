(Adds comment, PNC's euro forecast; updates prices)
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Jan 9 Investors with sizeable gains
from the dollar's strong move upward in recent weeks sold the
greenback to capture profits on Friday despite a solid U.S. jobs
report that bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to raise
U.S. interest rates later this year.
"It looks like some trimming of positions heading into the
weekend, but the strong dollar is still intact," said Camilla
Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto.
The combination of a strengthening U.S. economy and the Fed
positioning itself to raise interest rates at mid-year
contrasted against deflationary pressures in the major economies
such as the euro zone and Japan, Sutton said.
The European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan are moving
their respective monetary policies in the opposite direction of
the Fed in the hope of spurring borrowing and investment to
boost their moribund economies.
Last month the U.S. economy created an additional 252,000
new non-farm jobs, the 11th straight month of payroll increases
above 200,000, marking the longest stretch since 1994.
Economists forecast a gain of 240,000 new jobs.
The unemployment rate fell to a 6-1/2-year low of 5.6
percent. However, disappointment in the report came in the form
of a five-cent drop in average hourly earnings.
The lack of wage pressures gives the Fed space to wait until
the middle of the year before hiking rates.
After an initial rebound on the jobs data, the dollar fell
0.87 percent to 118.605 yen on the EBS trading system
to finish with its first weekly loss in the last three.
The euro rebounded from Thursday's nine-year low
of $1.17540 to trade up 0.43 percent at $1.18405, its first gain
in six sessions. But it marked a fourth consecutive weekly loss.
In contrast to the U.S. data, numbers released on Friday
by the euro zone's two biggest economies, Germany
and France, fueled speculation the ECB will embark on an
aggressive monetary easing when it next meets on Jan 22.
Industrial output declined in both countries and German exports
fell sharply.
Goldman Sachs cut its long-term forecasts for the euro on
Friday, unrelated to the payrolls data. It expects the euro to
fall to $1.14 in three months, $1.11 by June and $1.08 by
year-end. But it also expects euro parity with the dollar by the
end of 2017.
In contrast, PNC Financial Services Group forecasts the euro
trading at $1.18 in June and $1.19 by year-end.
(Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly and Anirban Nag in
London; editing by Chizu Nomiyama and G Crosse)