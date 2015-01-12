(Updates prices, adds comment, changes byline, dateline;
* U.S. stocks fall, weigh on dollar
* Dollar bulls cut long positions after U.S. wages fall
* Asian trade slow with Japan closed for public holiday
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Jan 12 The dollar inched lower against
the yen and euro on Monday in volatile trading, pressured by
weakness in U.S. stocks as the currency's positive outlook was
somewhat diminished by surprisingly weak U.S. wage data on
Friday.
Friday's wage numbers cast doubt on a key driver of the U.S.
currency's ascent over the past six months. And some market
participants have asked why the Federal Reserve should raise
interest rates this year in the absence of clear evidence of
inflationary pressures.
"A little air seeped out of the dollar rally last week after
weak U.S. wages splashed some cold water on prospects for a Fed
rate hike by midyear," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst
at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.
"The Fed is closely eying jobs and inflation to decide when
to move its key lending rates higher."
U.S. inflation data is due for release on Friday, and the
consensus estimate for a 0.4 percent decline in December.
In midmorning New York trading, the dollar was down 0.2
percent against the yen at 118.31 after hitting a
one-week low of 118.11 yen.
Dealers said there had been leveraged demand for dollars
earlier in London but added the move was happening in minimal
liquidity in a market thinned out overnight by a holiday in
Japan.
The euro, meanwhile, edged lower against the dollar at
$1.1826, but it was off a nine-year trough of $1.1753
plumbed on Thursday.
With the European Central Bank on the verge of outright
printing of new money to shore up the economy, an influential
adviser to Europe's top court will give his view on Wednesday
about an earlier unused bond-buying scheme.
Some analysts believe that could at least give the bank
pause for thought ahead of a meeting at the end of the month.
However, there was little sign of genuine concern that it could
derail the move towards buying bonds.
The Canadian dollar, meanwhile, hit a fresh 5-1/2 year low
against the greenback as oil prices continued to weaken, pushing
the currency towards a key psychological support level at C$1.20
to the U.S. dollar.
The greenback was last at C$1.1908, up 0.3 percent.
U.S. crude futures, on the other hand, plunged 4.36 percent
to $46.23 per barrel.
