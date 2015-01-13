(Recasts, adds quotes, updates prices, changes byline,
dateline; previous LONDON)
* Dollar recovers from lows vs yen
* Sterling falls after British inflation drops
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Jan 13 The dollar gained on Tuesday,
still benefiting from more upbeat U.S. economic prospects
compared with the rest of the world that should keep the Federal
Reserve on track to raise interest rates this year.
The greenback has risen in seven of the last eight sessions
against a currency basket and is on track for a fourth straight
week of gains.
Some investors, however, have started to question the wisdom
of raising rates at all given a global drop in inflation partly
caused by the near 60 percent slide in oil prices since June. On
Tuesday, crude oil prices fell to near six-year lows.
Data last Friday on U.S. December payrolls, in addition,
showed an unexpected drop in wage inflation, which to many
suggested the Fed could take its time lifting interest rates.
"In any case, the dollar remains a better investment than
most other major currencies, at least for now," said Omer
Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in
Washington, D.C.
The dollar index rose 0.4 percent to 92.302 and for
the month of January to date was up 2.3 percent.
The euro, meanwhile, traded toward a nine-year low against
the dollar, down 0.5 percent at $1.1776. It was dragged
down by expectations the European Central Bank will launch a
full-fledged government bond-buying program soon.
Data from Greece showed its economy was mired in deflation
while engineering orders in Germany fell 10 percent year-on-year
in November.
Deutsche Bank, in a research note on Tuesday, revised
downward its forecast on the euro. The bank now sees the euro
zone's shared currency falling to $1.10, $1.00, and $0.90 by the
end of 2015, 2016, and 2017 respectively.
Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.2 percent to 118.50 yen
, recovering from 117.75, its lowest since Dec. 17, hit
earlier Tuesday. The dollar in the last few sessions had also
been weighed down by lower U.S. Treasury yields.
Sterling, on the other hand, fell towards an 18-month low
after data showed British inflation at its lowest since 2000.
That bolstered expectations the Bank of England will keep rates
low for longer.
Sterling slid to $1.5077, not far from an 18-month
low of $1.5034 struck last week, after data showed UK inflation
fell to an annual 0.5 percent in December from 1 percent in
November. Economists had expected inflation to fall to 0.7
percent.
The pound was last down 0.1 percent at $1.5167.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Anirban Nag in London; Editing by James Dalgleish)