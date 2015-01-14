(Recasts, adds quote, U.S. data; changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)

* U.S. retail sales show unexpected drop

* Euro falls below rate at which first traded in 1999

* EU court adviser says bond-buying legal, some conditions

* Yen broadly firmer as investors shed riskier assets

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Jan 14 The dollar dropped to a four-week low against the yen on Wednesday after data showed a surprise drop in U.S. retail sales last month, despite the holiday season, which muddied the outlook for interest rates this year.

The greenback has fallen four straight days versus the yen and was on track for its first monthly loss since June last year. So far in January, the dollar was down 2.5 percent against the Japanese currency.

The dollar's slide was in line with the fall in U.S. rates, with benchmark 10-year yields plummeting to a 20-month low and yields on five-year Treasuries dropping to a three-month trough.

"The big factor for the dollar was the collapse in U.S. rates and this has been triggered by weakness in U.S. data," said Mark McCormick, currency strategist at Credit Agricole in New York.

"The weak retail sales today and the soft U.S. wage numbers last week have led markets to question the timing of the Federal Reserve's potential lift-off date for interest rates."

McCormick added that market participants still expect the Fed to raise rates this year, but the timing of that has been in flux the last few weeks. Fed funds futures are projecting a June or July rate hike, but many now believe the tightening could happen in the third or fourth quarter, he said.

In early trading, the dollar was down 1.1 percent against the yen at 116.68 yen, after falling to a four-week low.

Investors also flocked to the yen's safety after the World Bank lowered its global growth forecasts for 2015 and 2016 due to disappointing economic prospects in the euro zone, Japan and major emerging economies that offset the benefit of lower oil prices.

The euro, however, rallied against the dollar after the poor U.S. retail sales report. The single currency earlier fell below its 1999 launch rate for the first time in nine years after an adviser to European Court Justice said a European Central Bank bond-buying program was legal under certain conditions.

The euro hit a nine-year low of $1.1729, below the $1.1747 level it first traded on Reuters on Jan. 4, 1999. The euro was last up 0.1 percent at $1.1781.

The opinion from the European court's advocate-general had been seen as a potential roadblock to the ECB moving ahead with quantitative easing, widely expected to be announced next week. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly in London)